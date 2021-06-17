3 Alabama WRs listed to top 50 college receivers in last 50 years

One of the most electric positions in football is wide receiver. At the collegiate level can be flashy, fast and come in all sizes.

Alabama has produced plenty of star talent at the position in recent years. According to ESPN’s Bill Connelly three Crimson Tide receivers are worthy of being on the list of top 50 wide receivers in the last 50 years.

39. Ozzie Newsome (1974-1977)

Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

“Yes, this is a list of receivers, not tight ends,” writes Connelly. “But before becoming an NFL Hall of Fame TE with the Browns, Newsome came to Tuscaloosa as a 6-foot-4, 195-pound wideout. He even returned punts his junior and senior seasons. I say he qualifies.”

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

“You don’t see former Bama star Julio Jones on this list simply because he wasn’t asked to do a lot — he averaged under 900 receiving yards per season,” wrote Connelly. “The next great Bama receiver of the Saban era, however, did quite a bit more: After 1,736 yards in two seasons, Cooper exploded for 1,727 and 16 scores as a junior.”

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

“Talk about a perfect career: the eighth reception of Smith’s career, a 41-yard touchdown from Tua Tagovailoa, won the national title. The last one, a 42-yard score from Mac Jones, locked up a second. In between were 200+ catches, 40+ scores and the first Heisman win for a receiver since Howard. The skinny 160-pounder from Amite, Louisiana, was a standout even among one of the greatest recruiting classes ever.”

