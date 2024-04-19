Texas A&M's Maroon & White spring game is just two days away. Head coach Mike Elko's inaugural season will get a sneak peek on Saturday afternoon, but as of now, prepare for potential inclement weather.

In terms of the roster, a bevy of new faces on both offense and defense will make their Aggie debut after a mostly successful spring period. Throughout the spring practice period, Elko has praised the play of several transfer portal additions on defense, including former Purdue Edge Nic Scourton.

This week, CBS Sports writer Blake Brockermeyer released his Top 100 players list ahead of the 2024 season, as three Aggie defenders, including Scourton, made the rankings. Here are all three players:

No. 31: Cashius Howell (Edge)

No. 44: Nic Scourton (Edge)

No. 60: Shemar Turner (Defensive line)

Cashius Howell has the length and speed to get the backfield consistently, recording 9.5 sacks for Bowling Green last season. In comparison, Nic Scourton's postion versatility and brute strength produced a Big Ten-leading 10 sacks for Purdue in 2023.

Shemar Turner is in a league of his own, returning for a final season in Aggieland, bringing the strength and size to play inside if needed. Already a noted run-stopper, Turner's strong hands and athleticism make him one of the more feared pass rushers in the SEC.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 3 Aggies listed in CBS Sports' 'Top 100 Players' of 2024 rankings