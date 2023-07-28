3 new absences for 49ers on Day 3 of training camp

There were three new absences for the 49ers on Friday when they took the field for their third day of camp. Cornerback Charvarius Ward, linebacker Oren Burks and defensive end Austin Bryant were all out of practice according to Matt Barrows of the Athletic.

No reason for the absences was given, although it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the team is either giving rest days or taking extra precautions with potential injuries this early in camp.

With a day off Saturday, we’ll have to wait until Sunday to see if there are any additional updates.

Barrows also noted left tackle Trent Williams didn’t take part in individual drills, but held down the LT spot during the 11-on-11 portion. The team was very cautious with Williams last year, so it would make sense if they did the same with the 35-year-old again this year.

That trio was out along with defensive end Nick Bosa and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. Bosa is still working on a long-term contract extension. Luter is working his way back from a bone bruise he sustained late in OTAs.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire