3 49ers to miss rest of preseason, but could return Week 1

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday in a conference call said the club has three players who will be out for the rest of the preseason.

Safety George Odum, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and linebacker Oren Burks are all due to miss the rest of camp and the remaining two preseason games.

Shanahan is hopeful all three could be back by the regular season opener, though he did say nothing has changed with the eight-week timeline the club gave for McCloud in the days leading up to the preseason opener. He had surgery on a broken wrist and could miss as many as eight weeks.

The head coach did acknowledge McCloud is worse off than Odum and Burks and isn’t likely to be back by Week 1.

Odum has a left shoulder issue, but he could be back practicing ahead of the second preseason game. Shanahan said he won’t be able to take any contact until the regular season begins.

Burks has a PCL sprain that he sustained on the collision that injured Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams on the first play of their scrimmage on Day 2 of joint practice.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire