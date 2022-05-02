3 of 4 picks 49ers traded for Trey Lance have been used

The ripple effects of the 49ers’ trade up to No. 3 in the NFL draft last year touched the 2022 draft twice. Three of the four picks San Francisco used in their move up have used now that the dust has settled on the 2022 draft.

Last year the 49ers’ No. 12 pick was used by the Cowboys via trade to draft LB Micah Parsons. He went on to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In this year’s draft San Francisco gave up Nos. 29 and 102.

The No. 29 pick was used by the Patriots to take UT-Chattanooga center Cole Strange. Miami held on to the No. 102 pick and selected Georgia LB Channing Tindall.

The only pick left from the Lance trade is the 49ers’ first-round pick next year, which is to be determined. If Lance is the player the 49ers think he is then San Francisco won’t be picking until late in the first round again.

Ultimately if Lance is good, the players taken with the picks the 49ers gave up for him won’t matter. San Francisco needs a franchise QB which is well worth a center and a couple linebackers.

