Are the 3-3 Patriots contenders or pretenders? 'NFL Now'
NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha and Brian Baldinger break down the New England Patriots.
NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha and Brian Baldinger break down the New England Patriots.
Retired NFL TE Rob Gronkowski says current New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was the best position coach he ever had.
The Celtics will also play their first regular season game on a court featuring Russell's globally retired No. 6 incorporated into the design of the parquet itself the team will play on to honor the Boston icon this season.
The Rams beat the Panthers, but they slipped in this week's power rankings and are barely in the top half now
Watch the moment Bailey Zappe became a Patriot
The Detroit Lions moved up in some NFL power polls, down in some others despite not playing in Week 6
NFL teams aren’t scoring as many points as they did last year, but league officials don’t see a problem. This season NFL teams are averaging 21.6 points per game so far in the 2022 season. That’s down from 23.0 in 2021 — and that was down from 24.8 in 2020. But Judy Battista reported on [more]
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Logan Ryan is set for surgery to repair a fractured foot
Using football games to avoid your family isn't just for Thanksgiving anymore. Now you can do it on Black Friday too!
Jerod Mayo brought up J.C. Jackson when asked about former Patriots struggling on different teams.
Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and NFL Writer Frank Schwab discuss the New England Patriots dominant 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns, and debate if the Patriots might have a QB controversy on their hands as Bailey Zappe continues to play well with Mac Jones sidelined with an ankle injury.
Bill Belichick made some history in Cleveland on Sunday.
See how the running backs stack up in our fantasy analysts' positional rankings for Week 7!
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. ''There's too many plays we're not making,'' Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 - his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback this week if he is cleared from the concussion protocol and he also answered a question about what went on in the locker room before Pickett made his first appearance of the season. Pickett took over the [more]
The move freed up some salary-cap space for the Chiefs, and fans are hopeful that means help is coming.
The Chicago Bears announced they have released wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
Denny Carter pores over the week's best waiver adds, including Wan'Dale Robinson, Latavius Murray, Tyquan Thornton, and, of course, kickers. (Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
NFL trade rumors: Saints linked to two wide receivers, one outgoing and one incoming
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.