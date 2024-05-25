3 [3] Lady Vols Rally to Defeat #14 Alabama, 3-2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Laura Mealer blasted a game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth as the third-ranked Lady Vols knocked off No. 14 Alabama, 3-2, in game one of the Knoxville Super Regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Tennessee is now 41-0 when scoring three-plus runs and 29-0 when leading after five innings. Tennessee and Alabama return to the diamond for game two of the Knoxville Super Regional at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

