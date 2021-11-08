$3.2 million and rising: Full list of bonuses earned by college football coaches this season

The COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts on the 2020 college football season included all manner of changes to head coaches’ bonus plans. Some coaches agreed to waive or reduce incentive payments as part of pay reductions due to their respective athletics departments’ financial difficulties. Some schools temporarily suspended incentive programs for all of their coaches. And altered schedules made certain achievements that normally would have meant bonuses or other rewards all but impossible to reach.

But all of this has returned to normal this season — and coaches have been racking up extra cash since the opening weekend. This past week alone, Football Bowl Subdivision public-school head coaches claimed more than $1.1 million in bonuses.

Overall, they are set for a combined total of more than $3.2 million so far.

In addition, Arkansas' Sam Pittman became assured of a one-year contract extension and a $250,000 raise, beginning next year, when the Razorbacks defeated Mississippi State on Saturday to reach six wins for the season and become eligible for a bowl game.

So, USA TODAY Sports again is tracking on a weekly basis the amounts public-school football head coaches are scheduled to receive and for what achievements. The information is based on contracts obtained from the schools through open-records requests and is updated through the games of Nov. 6. The list is alphabetical, by school.

It does not include bonuses and/or pay increases for assistant coaches, staff and athletics directors that also may be resulting from these achievements.

Alabama: Nick Saban

►$65,000: Sixth win, eligible for bowl game not affiliated with College Football Playoff’s “New Year’s Six”

Alabama at Birmingham: Bill Clark

►$25,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Appalachian State: Shawn Clark

►$25,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Arizona State: Herm Edwards

►$50,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Arkansas: Sam Pittman

►$100,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

►One-year contract extension for bowl appearance

►$250,000 pay increase, beginning with next contract year, making value of additional contract year $3.25 million, with at least $1.625 million guaranteed: Six regular season wins

Auburn, Bryan Harsin

►$50,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Central Florida: Gus Malzahn

►$25,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Cincinnati: Luke Fickell

►$75,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Coastal Carolina: Jamey Chadwell

►$150,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Eastern Michigan: Chris Creighton

►$25,000 bonus and $10,000 pay increase, beginning in next contract year: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Fresno State: Kalen DeBoer

►$50,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

►$25,000: Seventh regular season win

Georgia: Kirby Smart

►$50,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

►$100,000: Clinch SEC East title, will play in SEC championship game

►$25,000: Ninth win, team likely to play at least in one of SEC's "Pool of Six" bowl games (Outback, TaxSlayer, Music City, Texas, Duke's Mayo, Liberty)

Houston: Dana Holgorsen

►$10,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Iowa: Kirk Ferentz

►$100,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Iowa State: Matt Campbell

►$50,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Kansas State: Chris Klieman

►$50,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Kentucky: Mark Stoops

►$100,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Marshall: Charles Huff

►$50,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Michigan State: Mel Tucker

►$75,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Minnesota: P.J. Fleck

►$75,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Mississippi: Lane Kiffin

►$100,000: Regular season win over non-conference Power 5 team (Louisville)

►$50,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Nevada: Jay Norvell

►$25,000: Win over Power 5 team (Arizona)

►$25,000: Win over Nevada-Las Vegas

►$15,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

►$25,000: Seventh regular season win

North Carolina State: Dave Doeren

►$25,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Northern Illinois: Thomas Hammock

►$15,000: Win over Power 5 team (Arizona)

Oklahoma: Lincoln Riley

►$25,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Oklahoma State: Mike Gundy

►$62,500: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Oregon: Mario Cristobal

►$150,000: Eligible for non-CFP bowl game with at least seven wins

Penn State: James Franklin

►$200,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Purdue: Jeff Brohm

►$112,500: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

San Diego State: Brady Hoke

►$10,000: Win over Power Five team (Arizona State)

►$10,000: Win over Power 5 team (Utah)

►$50,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher

►$100,000 Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Texas-El Paso: Dana Dimel

►$2,500: Beat New Mexico State

►$59,333: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Texas-San Antonio: Jeff Traylor

►$25,000: Regular season win over Power 5 team (Illinois)

►$50,000: Sixth regular season win

►$100,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

►$50,000: Seventh regular season win

►$50,000: Eighth regular season win

►$100,000: Ninth regular season win

Utah: Kyle Whittingham

►$15,000: Team ranked in top 25 at any time during season

►$241,667: Sixth win: eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Utah State: Blake Anderson

►$75,000: Sixth win: eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Virginia: Bronco Mendenhall

►$75,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

Wisconsin: Paul Chryst

►Unspecified share of $111,600 staff bonus pool (amount in pool is 2% of defined staff payroll of $5.58 million): Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

