3 1st half takeaways from Steelers vs Dolphins

Despite a horribly slow start and some serious miscues, the Pittsburgh Steelers only trail the Miami Dolphins 16-10 at halftime. Here are our first-half takeaways.

Pickett to Pickens and good things happen

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

47 of Kenny Pickett’s 98 passing yards in the first half and his one passing touchdown are to fellow rookie George Pickens. Pickett has confidence in Pickens and isn’t afraid to throw it up and let him make a play.

lots of bending, some breaking

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The speed of the Dolphins offense has put the Steelers defense on the run in the first half. Miami finished the half with 246 yards of total offense but only netted 16 points on it. The Steelers dropped two sure interceptions and both turned into field goals for Miami. Got to tighten things up in the second half.

Steelers pass rush is MIA

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

A key to a win for the Steelers was finding a way to pressure Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa but in the first half it didn’t happen. Alex Highsmith was the league leader in sacks going into the weekend but has had no success getting in the backfield.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire