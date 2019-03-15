3.15.19: Rick Horrow sits down with NCAA analyst Clark Kellogg
3.15.19: Rick Horrow sits down with NCAA analyst Clark Kellogg originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com
Rick Horrow sits down with NCAA analyst Clark Kellogg and brings you the biggest sports business stories of the week.
Listen to the full podcast here.
By Rick Horrow
Podcast edited by Tanner Simkins
In Phoenix, ISM Connect is once again in the headlines as Kyle Busch earns the Phoenix sweep for his 199th win in NASCAR's top three series. On Sunday, Busch won the TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway. In October, 2017, smart venue technology pioneer ISM Connect signed a multi-year partnership with Phoenix International Raceway. However, this was much more than a naming rights deal – with ISM, the venue has now received a complete face lift in terms of connectivity and providing a 360-degree interactive fan experience. ISM, which works with nearly every NASCAR track, provides a comprehensive digital marketing strategy for venues that includes robust technological solutions that aim to increase attendance and fan engagement. The company will also work its tech magic in minor league baseball venues, starting this year. In other major NASCAR news, the racing circuit announced that it is pulling its annual awards ceremony out of Las Vegas and taking its Champion's Week to Nashville. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards will be held December 5 at the Music City Center.
While the NBA has a robust social media presence, viewership amongst its "core audience" – 18 to 34 year olds – is down 11% season to date and down almost 50% since 2010. According to JohnWallStreet, the league has over 35 million Instagram followers, 3.8 million fans on TikTok, and "several exclusive" Snapchat shows. But Commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged that the NBA, ESPN, and its partners AT&T and WarnerMedia have yet to figure out how to navigate today's media landscape. The task at hand is "conditioning a new generation [of fans] that 8 p.m. on Tuesday is 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Because [they're used to watching content on demand and the game] is perishable." Silver believes that the NBA can "restore the demographic balance" with a "buy on the fly model" that enables fans to access the league's most exciting games in progress. While this theory follows the predominant "snackable content" school of thought (aka highlights and look-ins), that tasty bites ultimately lead to fans consuming "meals" (complete games), with a large portion of the target demo opposed to paying for cable, it's worth wondering if that strategy needs to be revisited.
Major League Baseball plans All-Star "Election Day." As part of sweeping changes to its collective bargaining agreement, MLB and the MLBPA are planning to overhaul All-Star voting and create an Election Day for fans to choose the starters, sources told ESPN. An All-Star Election Day has been discussed but never implemented. Under the proposed plan, standard online voting will take place starting this year. The top three vote-getters at each position in each league would be on the Election Day ballot, and whichever players received the most votes on that single day would determine the All-Star starters. The sides view Election Day as "an opportunity to better engage fans and bring more excitement to the All-Star voting process." The parties are also "discussing increasing prize money for Home Run Derby participants in hopes of convincing the game's biggest stars to participate." MLB and the union have also committed to discussing more complicated economic issues in the midst of the current agreement, which runs through December 2021. Reaching any significant deal mid-CBA cycle is rare, and reflects that the current unease around today's evolving free-agent market is not conducive to labor peace.