3.15.19: Rick Horrow sits down with NCAA analyst Clark Kellogg

Rick Horrow sits down with NCAA analyst Clark Kellogg and brings you the biggest sports business stories of the week.

By Rick Horrow

Podcast edited by Tanner Simkins

In Phoenix, ISM Connect is once again in the headlines as Kyle Busch earns the Phoenix sweep for his 199th win in NASCAR's top three series. On Sunday, Busch won the TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway. In October, 2017, smart venue technology pioneer ISM Connect signed a multi-year partnership with Phoenix International Raceway. However, this was much more than a naming rights deal – with ISM, the venue has now received a complete face lift in terms of connectivity and providing a 360-degree interactive fan experience. ISM, which works with nearly every NASCAR track, provides a comprehensive digital marketing strategy for venues that includes robust technological solutions that aim to increase attendance and fan engagement. The company will also work its tech magic in minor league baseball venues, starting this year. In other major NASCAR news, the racing circuit announced that it is pulling its annual awards ceremony out of Las Vegas and taking its Champion's Week to Nashville. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards will be held December 5 at the Music City Center.

While the NBA has a robust social media presence, viewership amongst its "core audience" – 18 to 34 year olds – is down 11% season to date and down almost 50% since 2010. According to JohnWallStreet, the league has over 35 million Instagram followers, 3.8 million fans on TikTok, and "several exclusive" Snapchat shows. But Commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged that the NBA, ESPN, and its partners AT&T and WarnerMedia have yet to figure out how to navigate today's media landscape. The task at hand is "conditioning a new generation [of fans] that 8 p.m. on Tuesday is 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Because [they're used to watching content on demand and the game] is perishable." Silver believes that the NBA can "restore the demographic balance" with a "buy on the fly model" that enables fans to access the league's most exciting games in progress. While this theory follows the predominant "snackable content" school of thought (aka highlights and look-ins), that tasty bites ultimately lead to fans consuming "meals" (complete games), with a large portion of the target demo opposed to paying for cable, it's worth wondering if that strategy needs to be revisited.