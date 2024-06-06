3,000 runners to compete in delayed Christie Clinic 5K in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The wait is finally over. Six weeks after it was originally scheduled to run, the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend 5K will be held Friday evening.

The 5K was originally scheduled for the night of April 26, but that day marked the beginning of a pro-Palestinian protest on the University of Illinois campus. As tensions rose between the protestors and law enforcement trying to enforce university policy, officers manning the 5K route were diverted to the protest site.

The 5K was postponed as a result. The rest of Race Weekend went on as planned when Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Police assembled enough officers to ensure the rest of the race events would be safe.

Although the 5K is happening, the route will be slightly different than what was originally planned. The race will begin at Oak Street and St. Mary’s Road and run through the south and southeast side of the university campus. The finish line will be outside of Memorial Stadium.

Even if people in town on April 26 can’t return, they can still be a part of the 5K.

“Someone who is going to complete their 5K ritual, it just means that they run or walk their 5K where they live,” said Jan Seely, Director of Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend. “They can do it whenever they want, wherever they want and then we get them their 5K medal. We’ve just been working all afternoon, shipping out hundreds of 5K medals to people who live outside of the community.”

About 3,000 runners are expected to take part. There are 300 newcomers and 300 virtual runners.

