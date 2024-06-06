2x NCAA Champion sets his focus toward 2024 Paris Olympics

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wyoming Area High School Alumni has hit the podium with his second NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship in the Javelin and looks to take on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Marc A. Minichello is a native of West Pittston who made his mark by taking home his second NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship at the University of Georgia. Minichello collected his first NCAA Championship at the University of Pennsylvania in 2022.

Minichello has been taking on the field one throw at a time, he competed at Hayward Field for the 2020 US Olympic Trials finishing fourth overall with a throw of 76.73 meters.

Before collecting his first NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship at the University of Pennsylvania in 2022 with a throw of 81.71 meters, he broke four records while at the NCAA Outdoor East Region Preliminaries.

On June 6, the University of Georgia announced Minichello threw 80.70 meters to win in Eugene, Oregon at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championship.

Although Minichello did not compete with the Georgia Bulldogs for the 2024 indoor season, in 2023 at the NCAA Outdoor Championship he finished fourth with a throw of 77.27 meters and threw 80.62 meters at the Mt. SAC Relays which is second in Bulldogs history.

After bringing home another championship Minichello plans to turn his focus toward qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

