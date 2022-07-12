  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

2nd year WRs & Lions fantasy preview

Scott Pianowski and Matt Harmon
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Lions
    Detroit Lions
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcasts

Matt Harmon returns from vacation and pairs up with Scott Pianowski to discuss some of the top rookie WRs from last year and what they expect from them in year 2.

After that, the guys dig in for a fantasy preview of the 2022 Detroit Lions. Find out why this is the team that you will have to get right if you want to be great in your fantasy football league this year.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Recommended Stories