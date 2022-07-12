2nd year WRs & Lions fantasy preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon returns from vacation and pairs up with Scott Pianowski to discuss some of the top rookie WRs from last year and what they expect from them in year 2.

After that, the guys dig in for a fantasy preview of the 2022 Detroit Lions. Find out why this is the team that you will have to get right if you want to be great in your fantasy football league this year.

