2nd U.S. Open win for Clovis East alum Bryson DeChambeau

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Behind a dramatic par save on the 72nd hole, Clovis East High School alum Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open on Sunday.

It’s the second U.S. Open title for DeChambeau and the second major championship for the Central Valley native, who grew up playing golf with his late father Jon at Belmont Country Club in Fresno. He later refined his unique golf game as a teenager, with the help of Mike Schy at Dragonfly Golf Club in Madera.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.