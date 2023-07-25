2nd-round pick BJ Ojulari finally signs rookie deal

The Arizona Cardinals finally have all their 2023 draft picks under contract. The one previously unsigned player, linebacker BJ Ojulari, has signed his rookie deal, the team announced Monday.

As with all rookie contracts, it is for four years.

Now we wait for the details of the deal to see how many years of the contract had guaranteed salary.

First-round picks have all four years guaranteed. Second-rounders can negotiate theirs. Tight end Trey McBride and receiver Rondale Moore, the team’s two previous second-round picks, had two guaranteed years. Cornerback Byron Murphy, drafted in the second round in 2019, had three years of guaranteed salary.

Ojulari was selected 41st overall by the Cardinals out of LSU. In 2022, he had 5.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hurries.

The signing comes just in time for training camp. Ojulari and all his teammates are scheduled to report for camp on Tuesday.

