2nd man charged in death of ex-Texas Tech star Andre Emmett

DALLAS (AP) -- Dallas police have arrested a second suspect in the investigation of last month's fatal shooting of ex-NBA and Texas Tech star Andre Emmett.

Dallas County jail records show 29-year-old Michael Lucky was being held Tuesday on a capital murder charge. Online records didn't immediately list an attorney representing Lucky, who surrendered Monday.

Authorities say 32-year-old Keith Johnson was arrested over the weekend . Bond is $500,000 for each defendant in the Sept. 23 shooting of Emmett. Lucky also faces a drug-related probation violation charge.

Police have said they believe the 37-year-old Emmett was targeted for robbery while outside his home.

Emmett scored 2,256 career points from 2001-04 with Texas Tech. He went on to play one season each with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets.