Advertisement

2nd half run hurts Wright State in road loss to Youngstown State

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

The Wright State Raiders led for much of the game against the Youngstown Penguins until a big second-half run hurt them in an 81-71 loss at the Beeghly Center in Youngstown.

>>Wright State scores over 100 points in road win at Purdue Fort Wayne

The Penguins trailed 63-55 with 8:42 remaining but went on an 18-0 run to take a 73-63 advantage with 3:44 remaining.

Ziggy Reid and Brandon Rush made back-to-back three-pointers to start the run and Brett Thompson’s trey finished it.

The Raiders led 34-32 at halftime and throughout much of the second half. Their largest lead was nine, 62-53, with 9:33 remaining after a layup by Alex Huibregtse.

They only scored one point for nearly six minutes. WSU fell to 9-9 overall, and 4-3 in the Horizon League.

Huibregtse scored 20 points to lead the Raiders while Trey Calvin added 16. A.J. Braun scored 12 points and Tanner Holden had a double-double, 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Wright State’s next two games will be at the Nutter Center. They host Green Bay on Thursday, Jan. 18, and Milwaukee on Saturday, Jan. 20.