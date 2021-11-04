Who will be the 2nd half hero in fantasy and why? | FFSK
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Matt Harmon reacts to the players that could potentially be heroes in the second half of the Fantasy season.
Matt Harmon reacts to the players that could potentially be heroes in the second half of the Fantasy season.
In this SNY NFL Insider Report presented by Verizon, Ralph Vacchiano makes it clear, this is a critical year for the Giants organization, given several losing seasons, and only one playoff berth in the last decade. Can the offense jell quickly, given the injuries to Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney? Will the offensive line, an Achilles heel for several years, improve? If not, a major shakeup could be on tap for 2022. Vacchiano: 'If they fall on their face this season, it's going to be hard to convince Giants owner John Mara not to blow everything up'. For more Ralph Vacchiano: https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp
It’s the Tennessee Titans vs LA Rams this Sunday night on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday night’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. The Tennessee Titans (6-2) picked up a three-game lead
Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman returned from core muscle surgery to play in the team’s last two games, but he may not be on the field against the Vikings this Sunday. Bateman was added to the injury report on Friday due to a groin injury. He did not participate in practice and is listed [more]
Brock Nelson (New York Islanders) with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 11/04/2021
The 49ers will have tight end George Kittle in the lineup against the Cardinals this weekend, but they may not have wide receiver Deebo Samuel or running back Elijah Mitchell. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the 49ers will activate Kittle from injured reserve before Sunday’s game. Kittle has missed the last three games [more]
On SportsNite, Moose and Sal react to the Boomer Esiason rumor that longtime Steelers coach Bill Cowher is interested in coaching the New York Jets next season.
Matt Rhule noted that Sam Darnold’s shoulder injury was just as concerning as the concussion he suffered last weekend.
The early enthusiasm for Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded funds has somewhat waned. While a far cry from "pure" Bitcoin-only ETFs, these gave traders and investors hope of paving the way for overall...
Production problems are plaguing Moderna. The drugmaker on Thursday slashed its 2021 forecasts for sales and deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccine. It once projected sales of $20 billion, but now sees a sharply lower figure of between $15 to $18 billion. The company put the blame on a temporary impact from the expansion of its bottling capacity and longer lead times for international shipments. Moderna had warned three months ago that its capacity was “constrained” and that it had stopped taking orders this year. It said it now expects to deliver up to 800 million of its two-dose vaccines this year, down from its prior forecast of as much as 1 billion. Moderna continues to fall further behind rival Pfizer, which just this week hiked its sales forecast for its shot to $36 billion -- roughly double that of Moderna’s revised target. In the latest quarter, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine sales amounted to $4.8 billion, falling short of analysts estimates. The latest development disappointed investors, who drove Moderna shares sharply lower at the market open Thursday.
Ravens head coach gave an update on wide receiver Rashod Bateman after the rookie missed practice on Friday
Is Tom Herman the right guy for TCU?
49ers GM John Lynch was in the room when Brandon Aiyuk and Kyle Shanahan "had some words" last week.
It's no surprise Washington has struggled in the red zone without tight end Logan Thomas.
Larry Fitzgerald sees Cooper Kupp as a wide receiver whose "game could work anywhere."
Check out some ideas for stacking your lineups in all kinds of Week 9 NFL DFS contests (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)
Washington coach Ron Rivera wants to see "a little bit more" from defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young.
Liz Loza returns with her sleepers list for Week 9, including deep dives and DFS value plays.
Mike Gesicki, one of the leading tight ends in the NFL, says he hasn't discussed a new contract. He hopes to stay with the Dolphins despite the losses.
Trent Williams told the 49ers' coaching staff a great anecdote about a collision with Elijah Mitchell at practice.
The Packers will return their All-Pro wide receiver on Sunday against the Chiefs.