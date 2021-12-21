After 2nd concussion in 3 months, Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater ‘highly unlikely’ to play this week

After suffering a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens in October, Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater returned in time for the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers just one week later.

Three months later, Bridgewater suffered another concussion during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and he was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. Bridgewater has been released from the hospital and the team said he is “doing well,” but he probably won’t make a one-week return this time.

“[He’s] probably highly unlikely he plays this week,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Monday.

If Bridgewater does not clear the NFL’s concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Drew Lock will start in his place. Denver still has a (slim) chances to make the NFL playoffs, but the team won’t rush Bridgewater back before he’s ready.

“I just spoke to him a few minutes ago,” Fangio said Monday afternoon. “He’s been released. He’s home, and he’s resting comfortably. He sounded a lot better this morning than he did last night. Last night, he just sounded really tired. This morning [when] I just spoke to him, he sounded much better.”

Fangio said the team won’t put Bridgewater on injured reserve.

Fangio also said tight end/fullback Andrew Beck is battling an elbow injury that also gave him trouble earlier this season.

“[He] has a little something going on with his elbow that we need to stay abreast of. It’s something that could sideline him here.”

Fangio also said outside linebacker Malik Reed and running back Mike Boone should return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list soon.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts