2nd annual Rocket City Awards to recognize local athletes and coaches, Huntsville native turned MLB star

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re looking for the Rocket City Awards livestream, you are in the right place! The stream will begin here on WHNT.com at 7 p.m. CST.

The 2024 Woody Anderson Ford Rocket City Awards will highlight local athletes, coaches and programs from North Alabama.

News 19 is partnering with 97.7 The Zone so you can watch the entire awards show here on our website.

Our very own Sports Director Olivia Whitmire will be at the event to help present the awards!

Baltimore Orioles pitcher and Huntsville native Craig Kimbrel will be honored as the Professional Athlete of the Year from the North Alabama area.

