2nd annual legislative softball game at Jackson Field to benefit Ele’s Place

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State Democrats and Republicans will battle it out on Wednesday, but this time for charity. The 2nd annual legislative softball game is scheduled, with the first pitch at Jackson Field set for 6:30 PM.

6 News anchors Jorma Duran and Megan Viecelli spoke with one of the organizers, State Representative Tom Kunse, who says all the fun will also help to raise money for Ele’s Place, a facility dedicated to aiding grieving kids through a range of services, including peer-to-peer support groups and bereavement counseling.

