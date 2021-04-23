2B Pacific League Championships: Ocosta boys claim track and field title

Apr. 23—Ocosta's boys won the team title and North Beach placed second overall in both the boys and girls competitions at the 2B Pacific League Championship Meet on Thursday in Raymond.

Led by three event wins from both William Idso and Dylan Todd, Ocosta tallied 128 points to take the boys overall team championship.

Idso took the top spot in the 100 and 200 meter sprints as well as clearing five feet, 10 inches to win the league high jump title.

Todd was equally impressive in the longer distances, winning the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter races.

Ocosta's Billy Jones continued his dominance in pole vault competitions this season, claiming the league title with a personal-best mark of 11 feet.

Matthew Idso won the 400 and joined his brother William, Todd and Orlando Guevara on Ocosta's victorious 4×400 relay team.

"I'm super excited for those boys," Ocosta head coach Aaron Anderson said of his team. "They have worked their tails off all season. They knew if they all performed well, there was a possibility of doing something special. They definitely came through."

North Beach placed second with 111 points, led by Westin Fruh's win in the 110 meter hurdles and a victory in the 4×100 meter relay.

Forks (101 points), Northwest Christian (78 pts.) and South Bend (50 pts.) rounded out the top five.

Raymond's Morgan Anderson was the only other Twin Harbors athlete to claim a league title on Thursday, winning the 110 meter hurdles (16.83 PR) and the triple jump (35-06.5) as the Seagulls placed sixth with 48 points.

North Beach placed second in the girls competition with 110 points, 25 points behind first-place Ilwaco.

Maryah Wisner led the Hyaks, clearing six feet to win the pole vault competition as the North Beach girls had one second-place finish and nine third-place finishes in the meet.

"It was a great day of competition and many of our athletes qualified for the District 4 Championships next week," North Beach head coach Peter Fry said.

Ocosta placed fourth with 78 points, led by an outstanding performance from senior Devyn Martin.

Martin won the 100 meter race with a personal-best time of 12.16 and followed that with a superb performance in the girls high jump competition.

In the high jump, Martin and reigning 2B state champion — Raymond's Kyra Gardner — both blasted through their previous personal bests and broke their respective school and the track record.

Both cleared 5-08, but Martin did it on her first attempt while it took Gardner two attempts, giving Martin the tiebreaker victory and the league title.

"It was great to see Devyn's hard work pay off," Anderson said. "She was definitely in the zone today. She really wanted that school record and she knew her time was running out."

With the narrow defeat in the high jump, Gardner just missed out on four league championship victories on Thursday as she took home wins in the 100 hurdles (16.47 PR), long jump (15-04.5) and triple jump (34-10).

For full results, visit athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/419952/results.

Results

Boys

Ocosta —William Idso (100, 11.52; 200, 23.70; high jump, 5-10), Matthew Idso (400, 53.99), Dylan Todd (800, 2:17.25; 1600, 4:57.44; 3200, 11:25.71), 4×400 relay (M. Idso, Todd, Orlando Guevara, W. Idso, 3:48.41), Billy Jones (pole vault, 11-00 PR)

Raymond — Morgan Anderson (110 hurdles, 16.83 PR; triple jump, 35-06.5)

North Beach — Westin Fruh (300 hurdles, 47.52); 4×100 relay (Asher Baggaley, Jeshurun Richards, Fruh, Charlie Coburn, 48.35)

Girls

Ocosta —Devyn Martin (100, 12.16 PR; high jump, 5-08 PR)

Raymond — Kyra Gardner (100 hurdles, 16.47 PR; long jump 15-04.5; triple jump, 34-10)

North Beach — Maryah Wisner (pole vault, 6-00)