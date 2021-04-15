2A Track and Field: Warriors Win Double-Dual Road Meet

Apr. 15—Senior Jaden Martenson and junior Talon Betts each won four events as Rochester boys were victorious in both their dual meets, beating Centralia 85-31 and Black Hills 61-55, in a meet Wednesday in Tumwater.

Betts captured the 100-meter dash in 11.21 and the 200-meter dash in a personal record of 22.99. He also ran the opening leg of the winning 4x100 relay and the third leg of the winning 4x400 relay.

Betts was joined in the 4x100 by Hayden Dahl, Martenson and Chaos Tanori, and in the 4x400 by Martenson, William Morton and Hunter Morgan.

Martenson also took both hurdle races, winning the 110 (19.23) and the 300 (47.91). Freshman Chaos Tanori ran a personal record of 57.73 to win the 400. Freshman Parker Mcafert won the long jump with a leap of 17-08.50 and senior Nicholas Forsyth won the triple jump (33-00.50.

For Centralia boys, who lost to Black Hills, 66-18, sophomore Devin Harrison won the 3200 with a time of 10:47.50. Junior Colton Aitken won the javelin with a toss of 139-06.

On the girls side, Rochester beat Centralia 44-31 and lost to Black Hills, 85-29. Centralia fell to Black Hills, 77-37.

Rochester sophomore speedster Savanna Riordan was a double winner in the sprints, taking both the 100 with a PR of 13.93 and the 200 with a PR of 29.58.

"She was really excited," Rochester coach Troy Holman said. "She was pretty pumped up afterward."

Rochester sophomore Emily Weddle won the shot put with a toss of 31-03.50.

For Centralia, junior Lucy Nowicki won the 400-meter dash with a season record of 105.31. The Tigers' 4x200 relay of Rhegan Jenkins, Breanna Ly, Alayna Mcgregor and Nowicki won in a time of 2:05.33. Senior Satine Sas won the discus with a throw of 91-05 and the javelin with a toss of 94-08.

Rochester hosts Aberdeen on Thursday, April 22.