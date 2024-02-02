2A No. 5 Petersburg PORTA girls win 12th straight, and other Thursday hoops results

Here are the girls and boys basketball results around Springfield for Thursday:

GIRLS ROUNDUP

PETERSBURG PORTA/A-C CENTRAL 67, MASON CITY ILLINI CENTRAL 27: At Petersburg, Karlie Hoke supplied 20 points in the Sangamo Conference win.

Jayce Privia and Cassie Cox added 18 and 12 points, respectively, to lift the 2A No. 5 Bluejays (26-1 overall, 6-0 Sangamo) to their 12th straight win.

The Bluejays remain tied with Pleasant Plains atop the Sangamo standings. Plains trounced host Maroa-Forsyth 58-30 to move to 21-6 overall and 6-0 in the league. The Cardinals led 32-12 at halftime.

CARLINVILLE 44, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 29: At Carlinville, Kaitlyn Reels fired in five 3-pointers and recorded a game-high 15 points in a South Central Conference victory.

The Cavaliers (22-6 overall, 6-1 in the SCC) finished with 10 3-pointers and Isabella Tiburzi had two of those to chip in 10 points. Jordyn Loveless also had a 3 for Carlinville and scored all seven of her points before intermission.

Carlinville led 31-9 at the break.

ATHENS 39, RIVERTON 34: At the Hawk Center, Riley Womble produced 13 points while Ava Bee had 12 in the Sangamo Conference road win.

Womble and Bee combined for 11 points in the fourth quarter to cement the win. Jordyn Durham led the Hawks with 15 points. Brandy Petitt added nine.

LANPHIER 58, DECATUR EISENHOWER 28: At Lober-Nika Gym, Aubrey Beavers, Lovely Jackson and Angel Price combined for 43 points in a Central State Eight Conference win.

Beavers netted a game-high 17 points to go with four 3-pointers. Jackson had 14 points and Price was next with 12 for the Lions (5-18, overall, 1-8 in the CS8), which snapped an eight-game losing streak. Lanphier opened up a 32-12 lead at halftime.

BLOOMINGTON 41, SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 37: At Bloomington, the Raiders outscored SHG 16-11 in the fourth period and collected a nonconference win.

Sosi Dadekian made one of her two 3-pointers and scored seven points in the fourth to rally Bloomington after trailing 26-25 entering the fourth quarter. Dadekian ended with 13 points and teammates Lauren Shuey and Crissiana Rose scored 11 apiece.

The SHG loss spoiled Callie Huston’s 1,000th career point. Huston led SHG with eight points and Maggie Fleischli and Izzy Hassebrock each scored seven.

STAUNTON 64, GILLESPIE 56: At Gillespie, Staunton made 20 field goals and went 20-for-30 from the free throw line to post a South Central Conference victory.

Ele Feldmann led the way for Staunton (21-5 overall, 5-1 in the SCC) with a game-high 22 points. Samantha Anderson followed with four 3-pointers and scored 13 and Grace Bekeske contributed 11 points. Jenna Staggs chipped in nine in the win.

Lauren Bertagnolli sank three 3s, went 5-for-6 from the line and had a team-high 20 points for Gillespie (22-7, 5-2). Delaney Taylor was also 5-for-6 on free throws and scored 10 points, and Erika Gill added nine.

NOKOMIS 56, COWDEN-HERRICK/BEECHER CITY 43: At Nokomis, Grace Dewerff hit three of the team’s five 3-pointers and generated 13 points in the nonconference home win.

Five other players contributed at least six points. Kinley Stolte had 11 points while Camryn Engelman and Natalie Brownback each had eight points. Becca Hill, who had two 3s, and Mackenzie Mehochko had six points apiece.

Macee Rodman and Ruby Stuckemeyer had 14 points apiece for CHBC.

BOYS ROUNDUP

SPRINGFIELD HIGH 73, CALVARY 65: At Willard Duey Gymnasium, Seth Impson and Kevin Crews Jr. each had 15 points in the nonconference win.

Elijah Wade and Valor Komolafe also reached double figures with 14 points apiece for the Senators (4-16).

Luke Blackford led the Saints (17-8) with 23 points and reached 1,000 career points. Connor Brown had 21 points.

MOUNT ZION 72, SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 43: At Jim Belz Gym, the fifth-ranked Class 3A Braves put four players in double figures and never looked back to collect a nonconference win.

Mount Zion (23-1) led 33-20 at halftime, getting 10 first-half points from JC Anderson. The Braves then knocked down six 3-pointers in the third period and Lyncoln Koester scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the stanza.

SHG (8-15) was outscored 30-6 in the third. Khorbin Gregory hit three 3s in the fourth quarter and scored a team-best 10 points for the Cyclones. Zion Lee had seven points.

Anderson finished with 14 and Brayden Trimble and Sammy Driscoll tallied 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Mount Zion.

BEARDSTOWN 72, BARRY WESTERN 52: At Beardstown, the Tigers outscored the Wildcats 45-20 in the second half to rally for their 18th win.

Isaac Brockschmidt nailed three 3-pointers and scored 15 second-half points as Beardstown overcame a 32-27 halftime deficit. He finished with a team-high 21.

Elijah Thomas had 10 points after halftime and scored 15, while Rylan Alhorn recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds for Beardstown (18-7).

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Girls and boys basketball results around Springfield for Feb. 1