2A All-Idaho softball team: All-state team honors the top players from all around Idaho

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

2A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Riglee Peterson

Malad, jr., P/SS

The three-time player of the year returned from ACL surgery in August and exceeded all expectations to lead the Dragons to a second-place finish at state. She was 19-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 110 ⅔ innings. She also hit .531 and slugged .977.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ericka Robertson

North Fremont

She led the Huskies (16-5-1) to a conference championship, a district title and the No. 3 seed at the 2A state tournament.

FIRST TEAM

Karlie Barnum

Cole Valley Christian, jr., P

The state champs’ ace overpowered hitters, striking out 223 in 117 innings. She went 17-4 with a 2.33 ERA, and hit .471 with 50 RBIs.

Peyton Shook

Nampa Christian, so., P

The right-hander led 2A in ERA (1.63), strikeouts (242) and batting average against (.181) to make the first team for a second straight year.

Jewel Bell

New Plymouth, sr., P

She led the Pilgrims to a third-place trophy at state. She finished 11-8 with a 3.06 ERA, 159 strikeouts and 31 walks in 105 ⅓ innings.

Saige Wickel

Declo, jr., C

She threw out 16 would-be base stealers and mashed at the plate, hitting .595 with a .974 slugging percentage and 50 RBIs.

Lola Crosby

Cole Valley Christian, jr., INF

She led 2A in batting average (.600), doubles (18), triples (six), RBIs (60) and steals (53) as the Chargers won their first state title.

Jakobi Nebeker

Declo, jr., INF

The shortstop slugged 1.169 to strike fear into opposing pitchers. She also hit .592 with 13 home runs to make the first team again.

Hallie Horsley

Malad, sr., INF

The future college volleyball player made the first team for a third time. The first baseman hit .462 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Ainsley Clark

Wendell, sr., INF

The shortstop was the straw that stirred the Trojans’ drink all season. She hit .560 with 46 runs, 42 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

Bostyn Combs

Malad, jr., OF

The center fielder and repeat first-team selection led the state runner-up in steals (11), scored 40 runs, had 28 RBIs and hit .321.

Brynn Silcock

Declo, sr., OF

She set the tone atop the Hornets’ lineup as they finished fourth at state. She hit .455, got on base at a .538 clip and scored 32 runs.

Adley Kimberling

Malad, sr., OF

The left fielder regularly delivered clutch hits for the Dragons. Two of her five home runs were grand slams as she hit .431 with 28 RBIs.