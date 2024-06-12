2A All-Idaho baseball team: The top 23 players from all around Idaho make all-state team

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

2A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ruger Nicholls

Challis-Mackay, sr., P/SS

Teams long ago learned to pitch around Nichols. He still led all classifications by hitting .619 and tied for the all-class lead in home runs (seven). He sent 26 of his 39 hits for extra bases for a 1.365 slugging percentage, and had 43 RBIs. He also went 4-0 on the mound with a 1.57 ERA.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Tondevold

Orofino

He built 2A’s top offense (12.3 runs per game) and led the Maniacs to a 25-2 record and their first state title since 2014.

FIRST TEAM

Kaden Mullins

Nampa Christian, jr., P

The WIC Player of the Year was lights out, going 5-0 with a 2A-leading 0.26 ERA. The right-hander struck out 48 and walked six in 54 ⅔ innings.

Sam Lindsley

Grangeville, sr., P

The 6-4 right-hander fired three no-hitters, led 2A with 108 strikeouts in 47 ⅓ innings and went 6-1 with a 1.92 ERA for the state’s runner-up team.

Aiden Olive

Orofino, jr., P

The winning pitcher of the district and state title games, the junior went 5-1 with a 1.32 ERA and held opponents to a .151 batting average.

Silas Naranjo

Orofino, sr., C

The state champs’ backstop made the first team for a second straight year after hitting .408 with 24 RBIs. He also went 5-0 with a 2.43 ERA on the mound.

Darrell Vasquez

Firth, jr., INF

The shortstop led all classifications with a 1.426 slugging percentage. He hit .518 with 15 extra-base hits, 37 RBIs and 27 stolen bases.

Cooper Jones

Wendell, sr., INF

The Trojans’ shortstop and Blue Mountain CC commit led them to a third-place finish at state, hitting .541 with four home runs and 28 RBIs.

Carson Russell

Cole Valley Christian, sr., INF

The four-year starter set the tone atop the lineup. He hit .453, posted a .526 on-base percentage, scored 32 runs and stole 16 bases.

Brayden Ollar

Challis-Mackay, jr., INF

The 5-8 second baseman packed a punch into a small package. He hit .541 with an .837 slugging percentage, and he swiped 24 bases.

Blake Wilson

Cole Valley Christian, jr., OF

A steady force for the state consolation champs, the right fielder hit .460 with 32 runs and 34 RBIs. He also went 5-2 with a 2.07 ERA.

Landon Mills

Nampa Christian, sr., OF

He moved to the outfield for the first time this spring, and he took to it like a fish to water. He hit .261 with 16 runs and 16 stolen bases.

Dylan Brown

Cole Valley Christian, sr., OF

The four-year starting center fielder ended his career as a three-time all-state selection. He hit .303 this year with six triples and 34 runs.