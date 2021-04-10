2A Fastpitch:Bearcats Take Down Tigers to Remain Unbeaten
Apr. 10—Alisha Anderson smashed her second home run in consecutive games and Clara Bunker belted a first-inning grand salami as W.F. West ran away with a 14-2 rivalry win over Centralia in five innings at home on Friday.
The Bearcats used an eight-run first inning to snatch momentum early, fueled by Bunkers grand slam. Sophomore trio Brielle Etter, Saige Brindle and Bunker each collected multiple hits on the day. Bunker finished with a game-high four RBIs, while Etter and Anderson each drove in three runs a piece.
"That really set us up," W.F. West coach Caty Lieseke said. "Up and down the line everybody was scoring... It was an errorless game for us, which you always love to see. We played clean."
W.F. West ace Kamy Dacus tossed a six-strikeout no-hitter through three innings, then Chase White pitched the final two innings with one strikeout and three hits.
For Centralia, pitcher Payton Smith fanned three batters in four innings and Courtney Spriggs drew two walks at the plate.
W.F. West improves to 4-0 and heads to Black Hills on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Centralia falls to 0-5 and hosts Tumwater at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
"I'm just really proud of the week we've had," Lieseke said. "Over spring break, we've had three games and three wins."
Warriors Win Fifth Straight
Six Warriors tallied multiple hits, led by Staysha Fluetsch's 3-for-4 hitting with a double, as Rochester catapulted to a 16-5 road victory over Aberdeen on Friday.
The red-hot Warriors improve to 5-1 overall and have now won four consecutive games, including three this week, after getting edged 1-0 by rival W.F. West last week.
"It would be a whole lot easier if we had a better score against W.F. West," Rochester coach Tiffany Garcia said.
Faith Kennedy was 4-for-5 hitting with an RBI and a single against the Bobcats, while Jessa Lenzi went 3-for-4 with a single, two walks and an RBI and Callie Crawford drove in two runs. Maddie Bates was 2-for-3 and drove in two runs and Kiyah Kennedy was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a double.
In the circle, Liz Phelps struck out two and walked four in 1.2 innings and Kiyah Kennedy fanned seven batters and walked three in 3.1 innings.
"We are lucky to have girls who play travel ball," Garcia said. "They know what it takes to continue to work. It's always about the team and finding a way to make it happen."
The Warriors get back on the diamond Monday when they head to Shelton.