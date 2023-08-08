2A District predictions: Nocona, Windthorst picked to win district titles

There’s no such thing as a transfer portal in Texas high school football, but it sure seems like it sometimes.

And several Class 2A programs in the TRN Sports coverage area have been on the wrong end of transfers in the past six months.

Archer City lost three players — quarterback Joe Castles, running back Elijah Jackson and pass rusher Jre Donnell — who all transferred to Rider.

Meanwhile, Seymour and Olney lost prolific quarterbacks.

Keenan Gilbreath has led the Panthers in rushing and passing for the past three seasons. Gilbreath is now at Westbrook, where his skill set may be elite for six-man football. The move does keep Gilbreath from becoming the third player to make the Red River 22 team four times.

Olney lost signal-caller Gatlin Guy, who had the Cubs’ flexbone offense operating like a smooth-running machine. Guy will play his senior season at Wellington, likely lining up at fullback in the Skyrockets’ wing-T formation.

Keep in mind, in the case of Castles, Gilbreath and Guy, their transfers were due to their fathers either exiting the coaching profession or accepting a job at another school.

And in that spirit, Electra has benefitted from two key transfers, with Collin and Ian McKiddy moving in with their father, Josh, who is the Tigers’ first-year head coach.

These transfers, along with heavy graduation at several other local 2A programs, has created a lot of unknowns with several teams and district races.

But the TRN Sports team will take on the challenge of trying to predict the finish of the four 2A districts featuring programs in our coverage area.

The polls have been compiled by the TRN and include votes from myself and freelancers Zach Duncan and Cory Hogue. We’ve also included Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine’s projections and rankings by district coaches when available.

For District 4-2A Division I and District 7-2A Division II, points are tallied in a 12-10-8-6-4-2-1 format. For District 6-2A Division I and District 2-2A Division II, points are tallied in a 10-8-6-4-2-1 format. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

DISTRICT 7-2A DII POLL

1. WINDTHORST 84 (7) – The Trojans return the most starters in the district, but they graduated significant pieces, including quarterback Logan Cope. They will open the season with a rotation of junior Cash Armstrong and freshman Brock Belcher. The latter carries a lot of hype and big expectations considering his older brother quarterbacked the Trojans to a state title in 2021.

But in the mind of the media and local coaches, this district belongs to the Trojans until someone takes it from them outright. They shared the district title with Seymour and Archer City last season, but obviously, that wasn’t enough to change this projection.

More: Windthorst blessed with trio of tall, athletic receivers

2. SEYMOUR 66 – The Panthers received 5 of 7 second-place votes. The other two voters picked the Panthers third.

The biggest question facing Seymour is how its offense will look without Gilbreath. He was a lethal dual-threat who accrued more than 4,000 total yards two seasons ago.

But junior Brayden Loyd got good reps at quarterback last season, and he’s surrounded with great weapons like David Charo and Isaac Willden. The Panthers will still be hard to stop.

3. ARCHER CITY 54 – No local team was hit harder by transfers. The Wildcats were expecting to have an elite offense with Castles back at quarterback following a solid freshman campaign. And Jackson is a great athlete at the Class 2A level.

But the cupboard isn’t bare. And second-year coach Bradan Ritchey has faith in his coaching staff and the athletes remaining in Archer City.

This team can still create matchup problems against most teams.

4. HASKELL 44 – The Indians have good size and excelled at mucking up a game enough to neutralize opponents with superior athletes.

The TRN Sports panel has a lot of respect for coach Mitch McConnell from his time in Petrolia. We expect the Indians to be a tough matchup on a weekly basis.

5. PETROLIA 20 – The Pirates received four fifth-place nods but also two last-place votes.

While they return six starters on each side of the ball, Petrolia is in need of a proven offensive playmaker. There are a couple of candidates to fill the role, but will one, or more, emerge as legitimate home run threats?

More: DeMoss, Hensley give Petrolia much-needed offensive weapons

6. ELECTRA 17 – Electra got three fifth-place votes and could emerge as the dark horse in the district.

One district coach said, “Electra will be the most improved team in the area — at least at the 2A level.”

We agree but also want to see what these new-look Tigers have to offer before projecting them for a playoff spot.

More: Electra in win-now mode for McKiddy's first season at the helm

7. MUNDAY 16 – There is reason for optimism in Munday. Enrollment numbers are on the rise as is the number of athletes coming out for football.

With four seniors on the team, the Moguls will have some growing pains, but the future is brighter than it has been in years.

More: Langston sees promise for struggling Munday football program

7-2A DII PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brayden Berend, WR/DB, Windthorst – Berend is the reigning Red River 22 small-school MVP after the impact he made on both sides of the ball as a junior. He’s listed as a DB on defense, but he’ll also line up at defensive end. Berend is a matchup nightmare at 6-3, 190 lbs.

David Charo, WR/DB, Seymour – Charo’s junior season (51 receptions, 937 yards, nine TDs) didn’t match his sophomore production (98 receptions, 1,456 yards, 19 TDs). But getting the ball from one QB instead of two, and the development of receivers around him should equal another big year for Charo.

Brayden Loyd, QB, Seymour – After sharing snaps at quarterback last season, the job is now Boyd’s. And he threw for 1,592 yards and 18 TDs as a part-time starter as a sophomore. The head coach’s son is going to have plenty of opportunities to put the ball in the air.

Kolby Teakell, WR/DB, Windthorst – It’s almost unfair for Windthorst to have as many tall, athletic options at receiver as it currently does. Teakell is listed at 6-4 and is athletic enough to finish second in the triple jump at the UIL state track meet last spring.

Chance Warren, WR, Archer City – Big, athletic receivers aren’t exclusive to Windthorst in this district. Warren is 6-5 and has been clocked in the 4.6 range in the 40-yard dash. That’s a size/speed combination few can match at the 2A level.

DISTRICT 2-2A DII POLL

1. WELLINGTON 50 (5) – The Skyrockets are perennial district title favorites and a regional power. They are on the short list of teams legitimately capable of winning Region I-2A Division II.

They return six starters on each side of the ball, and the program doesn’t go through rebuilding phases. The system is deeply ingrained at each level.

And we have personal knowledge about a talented athlete transferring into the program who will greatly help an always-talented Skyrocket backfield.

More: Wellington Skyrockets football looking to soar in 2023

2. CLARENDON 38 – The Broncos weren’t a unanimous choice to finish second in the district. But no one expects them to finish worse than third, and that’s after losing talented running back Jmaury Davis to Texas Tech and welcoming in new head coach Aaron Wampler.

3. SHAMROCK 30 – Although Shamrock was picked to finish second by one voter, others believe there’s still a considerable dropoff after the top two teams in the district.

The Irish hope to dispel that belief, but like Clarendon, are breaking in a first-year head coach with Nate Skelton taking over the program. He’s going to be counting on several juniors and sophomores to fill some key positions.

4. WHEELER 19 – Former Vernon coach Matt Hoover took his lumps in his first season leading the Mustangs, finishing 1-9 and going winless in district.

But the Mustangs return every starter on both sides of the ball and 20 lettermen. That experience has to be worth something, particularly in this district where other teams are in the same boat Wheeler was in a year ago.

More: Wheeler football team expecting massive improvement with more experienced team in 2023

5. MEMPHIS 10 – The Cyclones return six lettermen but do have experience at quarterback and running back, which keeps them out of the basement in this poll.

6. QUANAH 8 – And trumping Memphis, Quanah returns four lettermen. This team also features four seniors.

Coach Payton Jackson likes his young athletes, but growing pains are always expected with this much inexperience at the varsity level.

More: Jones vital to success of young Quanah football team

2-2A DII PLAYERS TO WATCH

Gatlin Guy, FB, Wellington – Guy rushed for 3,600 yards and 44 TDs in three seasons as quarterback in Olney’s flexbone offense. He won’t play quarterback in Wellington’s wing-T but should figure in at one of their running back positions. Guy is a great runner between the tackles and could be a workhorse for the Skyrockets.

Cy Jones, WR/DB, Quanah – Jones is going to be a focal point of the Quanah offense. He’s a legit home run threat capable of scoring every time he touches the ball.

Creed Newkirk, QB/DB, Wheeler – Newkirk is back under center for Wheeler with a better grasp of coach Matt Hoover’s offense. Newkirk is also a leader on defense as the team’s best defensive back.

Lyric Smith, RB/LB, Clarendon – Smith is the main reason Clarendon isn’t expected to slip much despite losing a Division I talent such as Jmaury Davis. Smith has good size and has been a productive runner in his own right.

Carson Tarver, QB, Wellington – Tarver ran for 792 yards last season — an impressive total for a wing-T quarterback. He understands the intricacies of the run-heavy scheme and has the experience to lead Wellington on another deep playoff run.

DISTRICT 6-2A DI POLL

1. NOCONA 42 (3) – It’s not unanimous, but this panel is picking Nocona to win its first district title since 2012.

There are many reasons to have faith in the Indians’ ability to achieve that goal, and among them is the return of quarterback Brady McCasland, who will be leading the offense for a third season under coach Blake Crutsinger.

This is a veteran team capable of making a deep playoff run.

More: Nocona counting on McCasland's experience at QB to lead team back to playoffs

2. TIOGA 40 (2) – We don’t see much separation between the Bulldogs and Nocona.

The difference may be as simple as a coaching change. Chad Rogers is gone and former Lubbock Coronado offensive coordinator Zach Birdwell has taken over the program. And with Birdwell comes an Air Raid offense that can naturally put a lot of pressure on opponents as well as its own defense.

Tioga has four starters returning on defense, which means a lot of shootouts may be in store for this season.

3. ALVORD 32 – Speaking of new head coaches, Marcus Grgurich takes over the Alvord program from Scott Smiley. Grgurich was previously an assistant under Smiley but spent last season as offensive coordinator at Chico.

There may be a lot of continuity with Grgurich taking over, but the Bulldogs return four starters on offense. But Alvord has been consistently competitive since Smiley took over.

4. TRENTON 20 – Trenton received one second-place and one third-place vote from our panel, projecting a postseason appearance for the Tigers.

This team returns two 1,000-yard running backs and a three-year starter at quarterback.

5. WHITEWRIGHT 16 – Another team, another new head coach. Blake Yancey takes over the Tigers after being offensive coordinator at Frisco High. He’s likely installing a wing-T offense.

But with eight returning lettermen, there seem to be more questions than answers for the Tigers entering the season.

6. TOM BEAN 5 – No one sees the Tom Cats finishing higher than sixth in the district. But even if they did place higher, they’re not eligible for the postseason after the UIL penalized them for recruiting.

6-2A DI PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colton Gray, RB/DB, Trenton – One of two returning 1,000-yard rushers from Trenton, joining Jayden Candela in the backfield behind three-year starting quarterback Micah Wommack. It’s this experienced backfield that makes Trenton a legitimate playoff contender and district dark horse.

Dylan Henderson, TE/DL, Alvord – Talk about passing the eye test. Henderson is listed at 6-7, 230 lbs. He naturally stands out on a football field, particularly on a defense that will anchor Alvord’s playoff hopes.

Brady McCasland, QB/DB, Nocona – McCasland is a dual-threat, throwing for 1,612 yards and 20 TDs while rushing for 523 yards and five TDs. Expectations are high for his senior year.

Austin Norwood, QB/WR, Tioga – Norwood could end up being the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback or top receiver. Whichever role he plays, he’s going to be a high-impact player in the program’s Air Raid offense.

Johnathan Stone, RB/LB, Nocona – Stone should be viewed as a Red River 22 MVP candidate after a standout junior season. He led Nocona with 130 tackles and rushed for a team-high 1,146 yards and nine TDs

DISTRICT 4-2A DI POLL

1. HAWLEY 60 (5) – The defending Class 2A Division I champions were hit hard by graduation, returning five offensive and four defensive starters.

But no one is betting against the Bearcats. Someone will have to push them off the top of the mountain.

2. CISCO 46 – The Loboes were hit harder by graduation than Hawley, returning a mere three starters on each side of the ball.

But once again, respect is given to the program with expectations the Loboes will reload instead of needing to rebuild.

3. STAMFORD 42 – That said, there was one voter who chose Stamford and Olney to finish ahead of Cisco.

Stamford has a strong case with eight starters returning on each side of the ball. The Bulldogs depended on several sophomores last season who are now experienced juniors.

4. OLNEY 30 – We would have felt better about ranking Olney higher if Gatlin Guy was back at quarterback.

Still, this team returns eight starters on each side of the ball. The players they lost made up a lot of production, but there are multiple three-year starters on defense.

And that defense has to play well early in the season as the Cubs break in a new starting quarterback.

5. ANSON 22 – One voter put Anson in the playoffs ahead of Olney, and the Tigers do return much of last season’s roster.

Is that enough to upset the perceived top four in the district? The Tigers were outscored 171-26 against those four teams last season. There’s a lot of ground to make up.

6. COLORADO CITY 9 – The Wolves return 21 lettermen, including nine offensive and eight defensive starters.

We know there’s talent in the area. Nearby six-man programs, Westbrook and Loraine, played for state championships last season with Westbrook claiming the Class A Division I title.

Perhaps some of that talent will shift toward Colorado City. The Wolves haven’t won more than one game in a season since 2018.

7. WINTERS 6 – The rebuilding process continues for the Blizzards, who have a combined three wins in the past two years.

And like Colorado City, Winters does return a combined 17 starters. But there isn’t much size on the roster, which is detrimental when playing against the top four teams in this district.

4-2A DI PLAYERS TO WATCH

Talon Bruner, OL/DL, Cisco – At 6-6, 290, Bruner is going to attract attention. And with a lot of inexperience at the skill positions, the play of Bruner and the offensive line will be vital.

Christian Duran, QB, Stamford – Duran’s emergence at quarterback during his sophomore season is a major reason the Bulldogs have high expectations again in 2023. He threw for 1,423 yards while rushing for 523 yards.

Camron McComack, QB, Olney – McComack is a top contender to shift over to quarterback after playing wingback and other positions for the Cubs last season. He’s arguably the best athlete in the program, so getting the ball in his hands will be a priority no matter what position he plays.

Diontay Ramon, WR/DL, Hawley – The Bearcats are breaking in a new quarterback, and sophomore Keagan Ables will have a big target in Ramon. As a junior, Ramon was Hawley’s leading receiver with 1,204 yards and nine TDs on 53 receptions.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: 2023 Wichita Falls area Class 2A football district predictions