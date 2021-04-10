2A Boys Soccer: Bearcats Best Tigers, 2-0
Apr. 10—Carlos Hernandez scored one goal and dished out one assist as W.F. West recorded two late goals to overcome Centralia, 2-0, on the road Friday in a rivalry matchup.
"It was a good game by our guys," W.F. West coach Allen Anderson said. "We were missing a few guys because of spring break and the team really stepped up. They were really looking forward to this rivalry game for a while."
Hernandez found Jiro Lima-Perez on a corner kick for a chaos goal in the 64th minute, then Hernandez found the back of the net himself in the 74th minute with a far-post shot from an assist by Jacob Moeckel to close out the scoring."
Anderson praised Bearcat senior Bryce Laufenberg for his performance and also commended Centralia keeper Victor Rojas, who made multiple diving saves on the night.
"Their keeper was fantastic," Anderson said.
Though Centralia, which dropped to 0-4, is still searching for its first win, coach Henry Gallanger said the team has taken a huge step forward in the past couple matches.
"Overall, it was the best we've played in our four games," Gallanger said. "We had chances in the first half, but W.F. West dialed it up in the second half and they found another gear that we're not accustomed to yet."
Gallanger praised freshman midfielder Alan Cox, junior Alberto Mojica and senior Victor Rojas for their contributions.
"Not happy about the loss, but for the majority of our younger guys, this was a step forward," Gallanger said.
Centralia gets back on the pitch Tuesday when it travels to Black Hills. W.F. West (3-0-1) has now won two in a row and hosts Tumwater on Tuesday.