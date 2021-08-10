31 NFL training camp standout players you need to know in 2021

Training camps have a way of building buzz throughout the NFL.

Whether it's rookies making a smooth transition, first-time starters stepping up or long shots for the roster turning heads with their play, many players annually use the summer sessions as a launching pad for a breakout season. And while strong work in practice isn't always an indicator of what to expect in actual games, there are several figures already earning the right kind of attention this year with their play so far.

USA TODAY Sports surveyed the training camp landscape by having 13 reporters from the USA TODAY Network identify the top performers they have observed in the past few weeks. Here are 31 training camp standouts you need to know:

Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chris Evans (25) catches a pass during training camp at Paul Brown Stadium.

RB Chris Evans

Evans, a rookie out of Michigan, could already be the Bengals' best pass catcher out of the backfield. Evans has played some slot receiver in his career, and the Bengals drafted him in the sixth round because of the potential they saw in him for their pass-heavy scheme. Evans could immediately be a factor in the Bengals' screen game, and he has shown flashes of being a receiving threat on short passes in the red zone. – Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer

CB Chidobe Awuzie

The Bengals lost No. 1 cornerback William Jackson to the Washington Football Team in free agency. Awuzie, a free agent signing from the Dallas Cowboys, looks like he can fill that role on the Bengals' defense. Awuzie has often matched up with 2021 first-round pick Ja’Marr Chase, and he has broken up nearly every pass thrown in his direction. Awuzie is also making plays in the middle of the field and against screens, and he’s looking like a potential upgrade at cornerback. – Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer

Buffalo Bills

WR Jake Kumerow

One of the most competitive battles in Bills camp is the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart. There are four players, all of whom would likely make many NFL rosters, who will be vying for perhaps only one spot, and that’s if the Bills keep six.

Kumerow, the former Packer who Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has publicly praised and still has not forgiven the team for cutting last summer, is right in the mix. He was with Buffalo for part of 2020 and caught a TD pass from Josh Allen, only to get waived a few days later. However, the Bills signed him to a future/reserve contract, and now the 29-year-old is making plays and impressing the coaching staff with his knowledge of the playbook and his versatility. Special teams will probably determine his fate, and he’s done well there, too. – Sal Maiorana, Rochester Democrat & Chronicle

G Cody Ford

This is a big year for the 2019 second-round draft pick because injuries have curtailed him in his first two seasons with Buffalo. Ford played every game as a rookie but was hindered much of the time with nagging injuries. Last season, a knee injury knocked him out at midseason.

Early in camp, the Bills are flipping him between the right and left guard spots. He looks like he’s ready to secure one of those starting jobs, which would go a long way toward solidifying the Bills’ offensive line, a group that has to be better this season, especially in the run game. Ford is also working with a mental coach, and he says that has gotten him into a great head space as camp rolls on. – Sal Maiorana, Rochester Democrat & Chronicle

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

A 2020 sixth-round draft pick from the University of Michigan, Peoples-Jones has had the strongest training camp of any player on Cleveland's ultra-talented roster. He didn't have many catches last season as a rookie – just 14 for 304 yards and two touchdowns – but he delivered in big moments. After his game-winning 24-yard TD reception in a 37-34 thriller against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, reigning NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski labeled him “Mr. Reliable.” Peoples-Jones has repeatedly made contested catches in camp and impressed the coaching staff with his work on special teams. He has established himself as the front-runner to win the No. 3 receiver job, a complementary role to starters Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. Peoples-Jones also appears to have the potential to take the torch from Beckham or Landry should the Browns shake up their receiving corps next offseason or beyond. – Nate Ulrich, Akron Beacon Journal

LB Mack Wilson

Wilson thought he would make an ideal jump in progression from his 2019 rookie year to last season, but the hyperextended left knee he suffered Aug. 18 in training camp forced him to miss the first two games and prevented him from ever playing at full strength in 2020. Wilson recently revealed the disappointment took a toll on him mentally and caused him to contemplate retiring. “I was in a dark place,” said Wilson, a former fifth-round draft pick from the University of Alabama. But Wilson became rejuvenated when he learned his girlfriend was pregnant with the couple's first child. Mack Wilson II was born last Wednesday morning, a day after the elder Wilson intercepted a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield in an 11-on-11, red-zone drill. Wilson has been the No. 1 weakside linebacker since the spring, and he has positioned himself well on his mission to hold off rookie second-round choice Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. – Nate Ulrich, Akron Beacon Journal

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) catches a pass against safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) during training camp at Missouri Western State University.

WR Mecole Hardman

After letting Sammy Watkins depart via free agency, the Chiefs need another wideout to complement Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. The door is wide open for the third-year pro to ascend, building on last year's 41-catch, 560-yard, four-touchdown season. Hardman has flashed in practice, but the Chiefs need consistency out of the 5-10, 187-pound Georgia product. Thus far, he has shown signs that he’s ready to take the next step, quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently said. “With Mecole, the maturity, I guess you would say, of how he practices, how he goes about his business is completely different. I mean we’ve always seen the talent; we’ve always seen the speed and the way he’s able to make plays happen. Him being so comfortable with the offense and with just how we do things, I think it’s going to take his game to a new level.” – Mike Jones, USA TODAY Sports

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Chiefs expect big things out of last year's first-round pick as well. As a rookie, he racked up 803 rushing yards, 297 receiving yards and five total touchdowns in 13 games. After making upgrades to the offensive line this offseason, the Chiefs have made a concerted effort in recent practices to work on building a physical run game capable of imposing its will on opponents. But Edwards-Helaire’s impact figures to expand in the passing game as well. Coach Andy Reid said coaches last year didn’t want to overwhelm the rookie, so they limited his involvement in this department. But now, Reid believes Edwards-Helaire is capable of playing a key role as a pass catcher as well. – Mike Jones, USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) runs with the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tre Norwood (21) during the first quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz generated buzz in 2020, perhaps as much for his statistics as for the amusing connection when he caught touchdowns from name-overlapping Andy Dalton. But his 63 catches for 615 yards and four touchdowns—and a 70.8% catch rate—don’t fully capture the Stanford product’s ceiling. A deep dive into defensive disguises, carefully curated JUGS machine work and blocking acumen key to Dallas’ run game have fueled a strong training camp for the reliable tight end. Blake Jarwin, returning from an ACL tear, will still have an opportunity to flash his athleticism. But don’t be surprised if the high-football-IQ, increasingly smooth Schultz emerges as the Cowboys’ TE1. – Jori Epstein, USA TODAY Sports

DT Carlos Watkins

Watkins hasn’t flashed consistently at camp. But the defensive tackle the Cowboys acquired this offseason via free agency batted down then-QB1 Garrett Gilbert’s pass in team drills Aug. 1. The capitalized opportunity underscored his reality: Watkins could play on a line between defensive end talents DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory. The attention they command could allow him to make plays like that training camp deflection—and stuff the run more effectively than the Cowboys leaky interior line did in 2020, when only the Texans allowed more rushing yards. Box scores rarely capture defensive tackles fairly. But if Watkins is seeing primary defensive tackle snaps, and the Cowboys’ run defense improves dramatically, the Cowboys will celebrate a good-value signing. – Jori Epstein, USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins

WR Robert Foster

If it’s August, there’s a receiver in Dolphins camp catching passes daily and raising hopes this might be the summer a long shot sticks. The Dolphins have 14 receivers under contract, and roster spots are spoken for by first-rounder Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker and Will Fuller. Still, Foster, 27, has arguably been the most consistent receiver. Two items on his resume in his favor: As a rookie with Buffalo in 2018, he had 541 receiving yards. Before that, he overlapped at Alabama with a QB named Tua Tagovailoa, which he calls a “great, great experience.” Why was he a free agent? In two seasons since showing promise as a rookie, Foster totaled 101 receiving yards. He has size (6-2, 194 pounds) and a 20.1 yards per catch career average. Even if he continues on his pace through the preseason, will it be enough at one of the deepest positions on the team? – Hal Habib, Palm Beach Post

WR Albert Wilson

When the Dolphins' first depth chart of 2021 was revealed on Monday, there was Wilson, listed first team, alongside DeVante Parker and Will Fuller. That Wilson was listed ahead of first-rounder Jaylen Waddle and veteran Jakeem Grant was a testament to the eye-opening spring and summer Wilson has turned in. Wilson opted out last season due to COVID-19 concerns. Wilson was not himself in 2019 after returning from a severe hip injury in 2018. He's back. Wilson has reclaimed swagger and appears explosive, shifty and dynamic. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa needs more receivers who can gain yards after the catch. And in the last 20 games he played while healthy, Wilson was one of the best in the NFL in that category. Wilson says his body feels "night-and-day" better now. "I feel like there's nothing I can't do out there," he said. – Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson catches the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Philadelphia.

CB Zech McPhearson

Now that DeVonta Smith is out week-to-week with a knee injury, McPhearson has easily been the best of the team’s rookie class. McPhearson, the Eagles' fourth-round pick, broke up three passes in one practice, had an interception in another and recorded at least two other near interceptions. He even got first-team reps last week when Darius Slay was given a maintenance day.

In fact, if the Eagles hadn't signed veteran Steven Nelson just before camp started, McPhearson would have been a strong candidate to win that starting job opposite Slay. That's because he has learned the system quickly after a college career that started at Penn State before he transferred to Texas Tech. "(The NFL) is way faster than college," McPhearson said. "I tell my boys that every day, because this game speed is a whole different level. I just experienced a two-minute (drill) for first time and it felt like a track meet out there." – Martin Frank, Wilmington News Journal

OT Jordan Mailata

If the competition at left tackle ended today, Mailata would be the clear winner over 2019 first-round draft pick Andre Dillard. Mailata has more than held his own against the likes of Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat.

At 6-foot-8 and 346 pounds, Mailata, the Eagles' seventh-round pick in 2018 and former Australian rugby player, has certainly made his presence – ahem – felt, both on the field and when he picked up running back Boston Scott, who weighs 203 pounds, and lifted him off the podium in the media tent as if he were removing a small box. Mailata said he's not worrying about where he stands in the competition, nor does he ask offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland about it. "The only thing Stout tells me is when I’m wrong, and that’s all I need to know," Mailata said. "The only other time he talks to me is when I’m up or when Dillard’s up." – Martin Frank, Wilmington News Journal

DL Milton Williams

The Eagles' third-round pick out of Louisiana Tech, Williams finds himself fighting for a spot on a veteran-heavy defensive line. But the 6-3, 284-pound Williams has impressed while showcasing versatility and an ability to absorb information quickly. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has tested Williams by lining him up everywhere along the line at various points in training camp, and Gannon said the rookie has taken each challenge in stride. “He's extremely intelligent and he has a lot of football instincts,” Gannon said. “I think he can play five spots on the defensive line, so it is our job figuring out what are his strengths, what are his weaknesses, get his weaknesses a little bit better. You're going to see him move all over the place.” – Mike Jones, USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants

WR Sterling Shepard

I asked Shepard last week if he feels as dialed-in as he's looked so far in camp. His answer: Without a doubt.

The longest-tenured Giant said he reported to camp in tremendous shape after meeting with head coach Joe Judge at the end of the offseason program, and that was part of the challenge. Changing jersey numbers from 87 to 3 has set the stage for Shepard to remind everyone just how important he is to this offense, going back to his college days at Oklahoma, where he was an absolute stud. Shepard has been working over talented defensive backs with the Giants, and it's been fun to watch.

CB Adoree' Jackson

The Giants made a big splash with their three-year, $39 million signing of Jackson shortly after the cornerback was released by Tennessee. So far, he's shown exactly what they paid for.

His quickness in short spaces is apparent, and he has displayed the speed and aggressiveness to go over the top and challenge receivers downfield. Despite being the smaller of the two Giants' top perimeter corners, Jackson has gone up against 6-4 Kenny Golladay and more than held his own. If this is the Jackson the NFC East is going to see opposite Pro Bowler James Bradberry, the Giants will be able to do a lot on the back end in terms of man-to-man coverage.

New York Jets

DE Bryce Huff

The 23-year-old showed flashes of potential in his first season last year with two sacks. But he appears to have taken the next step during the offseason program and training camp. Huff has found a way to get to the quarterback and make an impact, and while he faces a difficult battle to make the team in a crowded defensive line room, he has already made quite an impression on the coaching staff.

"I'm absolutely pulling for this guy," Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. "I hope he has an amazing preseason. Hope he has an opportunity to be part of this team and really be part of the rotation. I know this, if for whatever the reason, he weren’t here, I would fight my butt off to find him somewhere to play in this league because I think he’s an NFL player."

RB Ty Johnson

Johnson spent most of last season buried behind Frank Gore on the running back depth chart. But when he got the chance late in the season, he showed a strong mix of power and explosiveness, rushing for more than 100 yards against the Raiders and scoring his first career touchdown.

Johnson, 23, has shown his big-play potential during training camp and could be a candidate to break out in the zone-blocking scheme in the Jets' new offense."[He's] a pretty unique dude because he’s extremely strong, he’s fast," Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. "He needs to be a one-foot cut-and-go guy. Also, he’s got really, really good hands so he’s got really good versatility to him." – Andy Vasquez, Bergen Record

Green Bay Packers

Amari Rodgers #8 of the Green Bay Packers during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on June 09, 2021 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.

WR Amari Rodgers

A third-round pick might not fit your typical "sleeper" profile, but for a Packers team known for its lack of drafted receivers, Rodgers sure looks like he's poised to have an impactful role. The rookie should factor immediately on special teams, where he is likely to return punts. But the Packers drafted Rodgers to fill their slot/jet motion role in coach Matt LaFleur's offense. That shouldn't change so long as Rodgers continues to develop, even with Randall Cobb's return to Green Bay at his quarterback's behest. LaFleur said he hasn’t held back in giving Rodgers a large portion of his playbook to learn in camp. That’s a sign the coach believes his rookie receiver is capable of shouldering that kind of workload. – Ryan Wood, Green Bay Press Gazette

CB Kabion Ento

When you have a pass breakup against Aaron Rodgers in a two-minute drill, people notice. When you follow that PBU with three more, including a pair Saturday night inside Lambeau Field for the team’s annual Family Night practice, you’re officially on the radar. Ento isn’t necessarily coming from nowhere, even if many Packers fans haven’t heard of him. He made the initial 53-man roster last season, but surgery for a broken foot pushed him to injured reserve. Ento, at 6-1 and 187 pounds, has good size at his position for a team that values big cornerbacks. A former college receiver at Colorado, Ento also has natural ball skills. He’s been displaying those in camp. – Ryan Wood, Green Bay Press Gazette

RB Kylin Hill

If not for opting out of his senior season at Mississippi State because of COVID-19, Hill might not have been available with the No. 256 overall pick in the seventh round, where the Packers drafted him this spring. He had 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns on 242 carries in his junior year with the Bulldogs, but opted out after only three games last season. It’s hard to evaluate running backs before preseason begins with limited live reps in camp, but coach Matt LaFleur praised Hill for his explosive burst, something he’s shown bouncing runs to the outside in practice. The battle for third running back behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon is among the fiercest on this roster, with Hill competing against former sixth-round pick Dexter Williams and undrafted tailback Patrick Taylor. Special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton said the Packers are “really vetting” Hill as their kick returner, a nod to his speed and acceleration but also a sign he might be leading that battle to be the team’s third tailback. – Ryan Wood, Green Bay Press Gazette

New England Patriots

LB Josh Uche

With Dont’a Hightower returning, the Patriots' front seven looks loaded after signing Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy. Uche, however, has been noticeable all offseason. The second-year player, drafted No. 60 overall in 2020, is extremely quick off the line of scrimmage. He’s drawn praise from coaches and veterans. Uche has also been hard to handle during 1-on-1 drills against offensive linemen. Last season, we only saw a small glimpse of Uche as he dealt with injuries and played in just nine games. Now he looks primed to be the Patriots' breakout andidate of 2021. – Mark Daniels, Providence Journal

WR N'Keal Harry

The writing was on the wall this offseason when the Patriots signed pass catchers Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. After Harry fell behind Jakobi Meyers last offseason, it became harder to see how the receiver fit into the Patriots' plans. That’s likely why his agent requested that the Patriots trade Harry this summer. Well, training camp started and the third-year receiver is still in New England – and he’s standing out. Harry has been one of the most consistent receivers in Foxborough. He looked borderline dominant on the first day of pads. It seems like the 2019 first-round pick is finally feeling confident. The big question now is will he stick in New England or find success elsewhere? – Mark Daniels, Providence Journal

DT Carl Davis

The Patriots' run defense was bad last season. The unit gave up 2,103 rushing yards, which was the third most in the Bill Belichick era behind the units from 2013 (2,145) and 2002 (2,198). That’s why the Patriots signed defensive linemen Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson, Montravious Adams and drafted Christian Barmore in the second round. However, Davis has looked like a force in training camp. When the pads came on, the 29-year-old gave offensive linemen fits. Davis played in three games last season in New England due to a concussion. He's played for Baltimore, Cleveland, Indianapolis and Jacksonville since 2015. So far, it looks like Davis could not only make the Patriots 53-man roster but help the team rectify its defensive line. – Mark Daniels, Providence Journal

Baltimore Ravens

Rashod Bateman of the Baltimore Ravens in action during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 28, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland.

WR Rashod Bateman

With Lamar Jackson’s supporting cast in need of an upgrade, Ravens brass invested in the wide receiver position both through the draft and free agency. Bateman , the No. 27th overall selection in the draft, has gotten off to a strong start in training camp, showing off speed and versatility. The Minnesota product has relished the opportunity to face off with veteran cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, and he has held his own. Humphrey has praised the play of the young pass catcher and says he’s always picking his brain for insight on how to improve. Bateman (6-0, 190 pounds) appears poised to earn one of the top three receiver spots alongside Sammy Watkins and Marquise Brown. – Mike Jones, USA TODAY Sports

OLB Odafe Oweh

Edge rusher also ranked among the Ravens needs with Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue lost in free agency. So Baltimore used its second first-round pick (No. 31 overall) on Penn State’s Oweh, and the 6-5, 257-pounder hasn’t disappointed. Each day, Oweh has seemingly found a way to catch his coaches’ eyes. One such day came three days into camp when defensive coordinator Don Martindale gushed, “Speed kills, and with his size, it’s unbelievable. ... They ran a speed-option; he took the quarterback and the pitch. So, that’s a rare trait to have as an edge rusher, and we’re really excited on where he’s at.” Baltimore hasn’t had a double-digit sack leader since Terrell Suggs in 2017, but Oweh seemingly has the potential to have that kind of impact somewhere in the near future. – Mike Jones, USA TODAY Sports

Washington Football Team

RB Antonio Gibson

After sharing duties as a rookie last season and rushing for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns, Gibson appears poised to take another step forward this year. A third-round pick out of Memphis last year, Gibson played more of a hybrid position in college and still is learning the finer details of being an NFL running back. But coach Ron Rivera believes that Gibson (6-0, 228 pounds) will play a role similar to Christian McCaffrey because of his abilities as a runner and pass catcher. "You watch him and just remembering what he did coming out of college, and you saw him line up as that wide receiver and beat linebackers and beat safeties and every now and then beat the nickel,” Rivera said. “So, you know he is capable of that. … Some of the stuff that we do with him is working towards creating that mismatch that you look for, that opportunity for us to put him somewhere and say, 'Hey, we like what we got, let's go get it.'" – Mike Jones, USA TODAY Sports

S Landon Collins

After missing the final nine games of 2020 with a torn Achilles tendon, Collins is back on the field and aiming to recapture his Pro Bowl form. He has slimmed down and appears quicker, and he has been disruptive in pass coverage. “He just sees things and he just shoots,” cornerback Kendall Fuller said. “You see him making plays all over the field. You see them making (tackles for loss), sacks, picks, (pass breakups).” Washington’s lack of a playmaker on the back end hurt at times last season, but if Collins can return to top form, an already formidable defense becomes that much better. – Mike Jones, USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans

WR Marcus Johnson

While stars A.J. Brown and Julio Jones have been kept out of recent training camp practices, Johnson has stood out in the wide receiver room. He’s been arguably the most consistent player in the group, making a catch or two every practice that turns heads. Johnson was one of three players recently name dropped by head coach Mike Vrabel for taking advantage of the opportunity with the headline receivers not practicing. A reserve with the Colts the last three seasons, Johnson has made a strong case for a spot in a competitive Titans’ wide receiver room that may not have locks beyond Brown and Jones. – Ben Arthur, The Tennessean

DL Teair Tart

Tart entered 2021 as the front-runner to be the Titans’ starting nose tackle, and he’s looked the part through two weeks of training camp. Undrafted out of Florida International in 2020, Tart has shown quickness and an explosive burst in practices. Defensive line coach Terrell Williams even said there’s a “night-and-day” difference in Tart from last year to this year. Tart met with coaches after the 2020 campaign to get on a workout routine and changed up his diet (more chicken and salmon; no fried foods). Tart was one of four Titans players named an offseason award winner by Vrabel. – Ben Arthur, The Tennessean

