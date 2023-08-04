29 days until it is football time in Tennessee

Tennessee will kick off its 2023 football season in 29 days.

Sophomore defensive back Christian Harrison wears jersey No. 29 for the Vols. He enters his second season at Tennessee.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Harrison has appeared in eight games for the Vols, recording nine tackles and 0.5 tackles for a loss.

He came to Tennessee from Woodward Academy in College Park, Georgia.

Harrison earned 2022 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll honors.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ABC will televise the contest.

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Alabama, Florida,Kentucky and Missouri.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.

Tennessee’s 2023 football schedule

