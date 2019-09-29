285-pound D.C. high school running back goes viral after highlight-reel play

Imagine going up against a running back with the speed, agility and explosiveness reminiscent of Saquon Barkley and Todd Gurley. Already sounds like a hard thing to stop, doesn't it?

Now imagine trying to stop someone of that caliber, but he's also 285 pounds of pure strength.

That's exactly what DMV high school St. John's posses in Antwain Littleton. The junior not only plays on the defensive line, but takes some handoffs out of the backfield. In this instance, one of his carries demonstrated his impressive athletic ability.

This 285 pound running back is slippery 😤



(via @WhosNextHS) pic.twitter.com/YNY60FjLwu — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 28, 2019

Not only did Littleton show his quickness and make a defender miss, he then added in a hurdle and a broken tackle just for good measure. He pretty much did every cool thing a running back could do on one play.

The play got the attention of many, including rapper Wale. The DMV rapper made sure to show his admiration for the run.

Love this . Go Off King https://t.co/3XOFyad5AJ — Wale (@Wale) September 28, 2019

Based on this play, it's hard to imagine that many defenders will be happy to see Littleton coming their way in the future.

