After 28 seasons and 200 wins, Beeville football coach Chris Soza to retire

After 28 seasons as a head coach and coming off a milestone win in the playoffs, Beeville ISD announced head football coach and athletic director Chris Soza will retire Thursday, closing out his second stint at Beeville and wrapping one of the most successful head coaching runs in the Coastal Bend.

Soza, finished with 200 wins after beating Calallen 28-25 in the bi-district playoffs last season, guiding his 21st team to the playoffs.

His three-decade career led him to stops in Mathis, Beeville, his hometown of Alice, Medina Valley and back to Beeville. After a stellar high school football career with the Coyotes, Soza also shined for Texas A&I before beginning his coaching career.

"Coach Soza has been a pillar of our community, investing countless hours in shaping the district's athletic department, coaching staff and most importantly, our students," superintendent Travis Fanning said in a release. "Beyond his achievements on the field, coach Soza's influence extends far beyond the realm of sports. He and his family have been integral parts of the Beeville ISD community, contributing in numeros ways.

"Their dedication and tireless efforts will be remembered for years to come."

Soza led Mathis to the 1999 Class 3A Division I state championship game and led five teams that finished with double-digit win totals in his career. He also quarterbacked Alice to the 1979 state semifinals as a player.

With Soza's retirement, two of the three active coaches in South Texas with at least 200 wins have retired this offseason, including Refugio's Jason Herring.

Earlier this week Soza's son, Eric, was named the athletic director and head football coach at Rockport-Fulton.

