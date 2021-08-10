28 Science-Backed Ways to Relieve Stress Instantly
- 1/29
28 Science-Backed Ways to Relieve Stress Instantly
- 2/29
Sneak in a workout.
- 3/29
Walk through the park.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/29
Gargle water.
- 5/29
Listen to the waves (even fake ones).
- 6/29
Make yourself laugh.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/29
Act like a kid.
- 8/29
Do a mindfulness exercise.
- 9/29
Let your mind wander.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/29
Focus on someone else.
- 11/29
Take a nap.
- 12/29
Scan your body.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/29
Take a break from booze.
- 14/29
...and hydrate instead.
- 15/29
Dunk your face in cold water.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/29
Plan a fun outing with friends.
- 17/29
Take a deep breath.
- 18/29
Quit checking Instagram.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/29
...and check your email less frequently.
- 20/29
Sign up for a few yoga classes.
- 21/29
Be your own cheerleader.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/29
Fill up on omega-3s fatty acids.
- 23/29
Smile—even if you’re faking it.
- 24/29
Give your commute a makeover.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/29
Take a whiff of your partner.
- 26/29
Plant some flowers.
- 27/29
Spend some time barefoot.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/29
Prioritize sleep.
- 29/29
Confront the stressor itself.