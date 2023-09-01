Here are the 28 Peoria-area players on college football rosters in 2023

Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers offensive lineman JJ Guedet (50) warms up prior to the game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

There are nearly 1,000 players from the state of Illinois listed on NCAA Division I football rosters for the 2023 season.

Of those, 28 are listed as hailing from the Peoria area, according to rosters listed on ESPN. Here are those area players, starting with the 10 players part of the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision.

Illinois

Mac Resetich, Hall: The 6-foot, 200-pound freshman defensive back is one of 55 in-state players on the roster.

Declan Duley, El Paso-Gridley: The 6-foot-1, 205-pound freshman punter was one of the top kicking recruits in the nation and chose the Illini over multiple FBS offers. He is listed as the backup punter and holder heading into 2023.

Iowa

Teegan Davis, Princeton: The 6-foot, 160-pound freshman defensive back is one of 19 players from Illinois on the Hawkeyes roster.

Minnesota

JJ Guedet, Washington: The 6-foot-7, 310-pound senior offensive lineman is one of 15 players from Illinois on the Golden Gophers roster. He is listed as the backup right tackle to start 2023.

Northwestern Wildcats tight end Charlie Mangieri (89) in action during the first half of an NCAA football game against Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Northwestern

Charlie Mangieri, Dunlap: The 6-foot-4, 255-pound senior tight end is one of 29 players from Illinois on the Wildcats roster. He is listed as the third-string tight end to start 2023.

FIU tight end Josiah Miamen lines up for a play during an NCAA football game between Western Kentucky University and Florida International University on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky. WKU beat FIU 73-0. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Florida International

Josiah Miamen, Dunlap: The 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior tight end is a transfer from Iowa. He is one of two Illinois players on the roster at the Conference USA program. He is listed as the starting tight end heading into 2023.

Northern Illinois

Jacob Waskow, Canton: The 6-foot-2, 289-pound junior defensive tackle is one of 45 in-state players on the Huskies roster. He played on special teams last season.

Tom Foley, Notre Dame: The 6-foot-4, 234-pound Iowa transfer is listed as the starting punter for the Mid-American Conference program.

Kentucky

Marques Cox, Peoria High: The 6-foot-5, 311-pounder is a transfer from Northern Illinois. He is one of five players from Illinois at the SEC program. He is listed as the starting left tackle heading into 2023.

Courtland Ford, Cedar Hill, Texas: The 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman is a native of Peoria and the son of former Manual basketball standout Clint Ford. He transferred to the Wildcats from USC. He is listed as the backup right tackles heading into 2023.

Football Championship Series

Below are the 18 high school players from the Journal Star area that are rostered by teams in the FCS, which is formerly known as Division I-AA. These teams compete in a bracketed playoff.

Eastern Illinois

Drake Van Hyfte, Annawan/Wethersfield: 6-4, 270-pound sophomore defensive lineman.

Chris Williams, Peoria High: 6-2, 190-pound sophomore defensive back.

Lindenwood

Jack Stump, Morton: 6-2, 230-pound freshman defensive lineman.

Southeast Missouri State running back Geno Hess scores a touchdown during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

SEMO

Geno Hess, Peoria High: 5-8, 222-pound senior running back.

Illinois State

South Dakota State

Jarod DePriest, Farmington: 6-5, 270-pound senior defensive tackle.

Ian Mutchler, Morton: 6-3, 290-pound freshman offensive lineman.

Southern Illinois

Ryan LaHood, East Peoria: 6-1, 186-pound freshman receiver.

Blaine Halley, Olympia: 6-6, 294-pound freshman offensive tackle.

Western Illinois

Butler

Nik Belski, LaSalle-Peru: 6-2, 275-pound freshman offensive lineman.

Prairie View A&M

Jarvis Henderson, Peoria native: 6-2, 175-pound sophomore receiver.

