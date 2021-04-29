28 greatest Giants draft picks of all time | NFL Draft History

Lawrence Taylor Giants 1991

From Tuffy Leemans to Amani Toomer, the Giants have had some great homegrown talent throughout their history. Here are their best NFL Draft picks.

HALL OF FAMERS

FB Tuffy Leemans (No. 18 pick, 1936)

One of the Giants’ first stars, Leemans won an NFL title in New York and was named to the NFL’s All-1930s team.

HB Frank Gifford (No. 11 pick, 1952)

Gifford ranks fifth in franchise receiving touchdowns (43) and eighth in rushing touchdowns (34), plus he made four All-Pro teams and won an NFL title in New York.

LB Harry Carson (No. 105 pick, 1976)

Carson made nine Pro Bowls and helped the Giants win their first Super Bowl in 1986.

LB Lawrence Taylor (No. 2 pick, 1981)

Taylor is the best player in franchise history and one of the best in NFL history. His superlatives are plentiful, but perhaps most telling is his MVP award as a defensive player in 1986.

DE Michael Strahan (No. 40 pick, 1993)

In an organization that drafted Taylor, Strahan is the Giants’ all-time sacks leader with 141.5. He was also a four-time All-Pro selection and a member of the All-2000s team.

OT Rosey Brown (No. 321 pick, 1953)

Brown was quite the steal as a 27th-rounder (the draft had 30 rounds that year). He went on to make six All-Pro teams and was named to the All-1950s team.

LB Sam Huff (No. 30 pick, 1956)

Huff collected 30 interceptions as a linebacker, made two All-Pro teams and helped the Giants win the ‘56 NFL title.

Feb 3, 2008; Glendale, AZ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer (81) after winning Super Bowl XLII at the University of Phoenix Stadium. New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots with a final of 17-14.

RING OF HONOR

WR Amani Toomer (No. 34 pick, 1996)

No one in Giants franchise history has more receiving yards (9,497), touchdown catches (54), or receptions (668).

LB Brad Van Pelt (No. 40 pick, 1973)

Van Pelt played 11 seasons with the Giants after being taken in the second round in ‘73, intercepting 18 passes and collecting surely plenty of sacks, though the NFL didn’t track them until 1982.

DE George Martin (No. 262 pick, 1975)

Martin is one four Giants to eclipse the 200-games played mark in New York. He also started all 19 games during the Giants’ first Super Bowl run.

RB Joe Morrison (No. 34 pick, 1959)

Morrison never played less than 10 games in his 14 NFL seasons, all in New York. He also scored a total of 65 touchdowns.

QB Phil Simms (No. 7 pick, 1979)

Simms might not quite have the resume for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he’s a franchise icon who played a nearly flawless game in Super Bowl XXI.

G Chris Snee (No. 34 pick, 2004)

Snee was born in New Jersey and spent his entire career with the Giants, making four Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team. He also holds the distinction of being on both Super Bowl teams that beat the Patriots.

DE Osi Umenyiora (No. 46 pick, 2003)

Umenyiora is another Giant who was on both Super Bowl rosters. He had double-digit sacks three times in New York, made an All-Pro team, and ranks fourth on the Giants’ loaded all-time sacks list.

T Al Blozis (No. 38 pick, 1942)

Blozis is one of the most interesting stories in Giants history: He played 23 games in three years, making one All-Pro team, before enlisting as a second lieutenant in World War II. While in France in January 1945, two members of his platoon went missing. He went looking for them and never came back.

TE Mark Bavaro (No. 100 pick, 1985)

Bavaro caught 39 touchdowns, made two All-Pro teams and won two Super Bowls in only six seasons with the Giants.

LB Jessie Armstead (No. 207 pick, 1993)

Armstead played 11 seasons (nine with New York), and never missed a game. He also made four Pro Bowls and an All-Pro team with the Giants. That’s good value for an eighth round pick.

LB Carl Banks (No. 3 pick, 1984)

Banks had 627 combined tackles in nine seasons in New York and made an All-Pro team in 1987. He had a team high nine tackles in Super Bowl XXI.

Nov 20, 2006; Jacksonville, FL, USA; New York Giants quarterback (21) Tiki Barber runs during the 1st quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

RB Tiki Barber (No. 30 pick, 1997)

Barber missed only four games in his 10-year career, making three Pro Bowls in his final three seasons before surprise-retiring after the 2006 season.

DE Justin Tuck (No. 74 pick, 2005)

In nine years in New York, Tuck played 16 games five times, had 10-plus sacks four times, made an All-Pro team and won two Super Bowls.

OTHER GREAT PICKS

S Jimmy Patton (No. 92 pick, 1955)

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (No. 12 pick, 2014)

RB Joe Morris (No. 45 pick, 1982)

DL Jim Katcavage (No. 45 pick, 1956)

WR Homer Jones (No. 278 pick, 1963)

RB Rodney Hampton (No. 24 pick, 1990)

DT Leonard Marshall (No. 37 pick, 1983)

DB Spider Lockhart (No. 169 pick, 1965)