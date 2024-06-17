£27m United star will ‘start playing’ after Euro 2024 group stage – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that Luke Shaw will start playing for England once they qualify for the knockout stage of the European Championship.

The left-back had a tough 2023/24 season with the Red Devils. He managed only 15 appearances in all competitions and was injured for the final three months of the campaign.

Despite this, the 28-year-old was able to prove his fitness to England manager Gareth Southgate and he is currently in the 26-man squad for Euro 2024 being played in Germany.

Shaw was an unused substitute in the 1-0 win over Serbia last night. Speaking ahead of the game, Ten Hag told NOS that the £27 million-rated star will feature after the group phase.

He said (via The Telegraph): “Luke Shaw will start playing once England get out of the group stage.”

England are one of the tournament favourites, but they had a difficult start against Serbia. They lacked the cutting edge in attack and struggled to control the game after the break.

They still came on top with three points and are currently on course to make the round of 16 phase. The Three Lions will take on Denmark and Slovenia on June 20 and June 25.

Shaw may not be rushed back to action. Ten Hag should have a fair idea on Southgate’s stance and the left-back could make an appearance off the bench in the last 16 game.

The United star had a wonderful knockout phase at Euro 2020 with four goal contributions. He will be hoping to replicate the same with England coming on top this time.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com