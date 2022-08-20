27 Vikings Will Not Play Saturday vs 49ers

The Minnesota Vikings had a fantastic week of joint practices against the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams were uber-competitive and we saw some ferocious battles throughout.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert mentioned after day two of practice that he wouldn’t be surprised if the Vikings rested their top line players. The idea being they got a lot of reps during practice and didn’t need the in-game reps.

An hour and a half before game time, the Vikings announced that 27 players will not play during Saturday night’s game.

27 #Vikings are not expected to play in tonight's game against the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/8ZFXeAkkI6 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 20, 2022

In this group is every first team player other than Armon Watts, who is competing with James Lynch for a starting job on the defensive line. The 49ers will also be sitting 27 players with both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo sitting out.

While the starters won’t be playing, it will be a great opportunity to see the rookies and second string players.

Welcome to the Kellen Mond show.

