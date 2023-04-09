27 Picks, 27 Days: S Mark Barron

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

The Bucs acquired Darrelle Revis in 2013 and thus didn’t have a first round pick, so we’ll skip a year to 2012 — where the team had two. The first of those two was used on Alabama safety and linebacker mark barron, who did not end up working out like the team had hoped.

College Stats

Mark Barron played college football at Alabama. He was a two-time first-team All-American (2010-11) and made first-team All-SEC three times (2009-11).

Year G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sck INT FF TD 2008 13 9 7 16 1.5 1.5 0 0 0 2009 14 43 33 76 3.5 0.5 7 0 1 2010 12 54 21 75 3.0 2.0 3 1 0 2011 13 43 25 68 5.0 1.0 2 0 0 Total 52 149 86 235 13.0 5.0 12 1 1

Pre-Draft Measurements

Barron did his drills at Alabama’s pro day.

Height Weight Arm length Hand span 40-yard dash 10-yard split 20-yard split Vertical jump Broad jump 6 ft 1 in 213 lbs 33 5/8 in 9 1/2 in 4.54s 1.63s 2.65s 34.5 in 10 ft 2 in

Pick Selected

Mark Barron was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2012 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: CB Morris Claiborne, Dallas Cowboys

Player selected after him: QB Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins

NFL Stats

Mark Barron played eight seasons in the NFL. He played three for the Bucs, five for the Rams and one for the Steelers.

Year Team G Solo Ast Tot Sack FF INT 2012 TB 16 71 17 88 0 1 1 2013 TB 14 70 18 88 2 0 2 2014 TB/STL 16 56 16 72 3 0 0 2015 STL 16 79 37 116 1 4 0 2016 LA 16 91 27 118 1 0 2 2017 LA 14 73 13 86 1 0 3 2018 LA 12 43 17 60 1 1 0 2019 PIT 15 58 24 82 3 0 1 Total 119 541 169 710 12 6 9

Pick Analysis

The most glaring issue with this pick is that Luke Kuechly was picked two picks after the Bucs selected Barron. Ouch.

Barron later found mild success with the Rams as a hybrid linebacker, so it may have been a mistake from the start that he was employed as a safety in Tampa Bay. Things didn’t work out, to say the least (Barron stated after the Bucs dealt him to the Rams that he didn’t even know he was being shopped), but he’d go on to have a decent career with them. It didn’t do the Bucs any good, though, and they’d find their cornerstone linebacker in the second round instead when they picked Lavonte David.

