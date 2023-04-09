27 Picks, 27 Days: S Mark Barron

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

The Bucs acquired Darrelle Revis in 2013 and thus didn’t have a first round pick, so we’ll skip a year to 2012 — where the team had two. The first of those two was used on Alabama safety and linebacker mark barron, who did not end up working out like the team had hoped.

Check out the rundown on Barron below:

College Stats

Mark Barron played college football at Alabama. He was a two-time first-team All-American (2010-11) and made first-team All-SEC three times (2009-11).

Year

G

Solo

Ast

Tot

Loss

Sck

INT

FF

TD

2008

13

9

7

16

1.5

1.5

0

0

0

2009

14

43

33

76

3.5

0.5

7

0

1

2010

12

54

21

75

3.0

2.0

3

1

0

2011

13

43

25

68

5.0

1.0

2

0

0

Total

52

149

86

235

13.0

5.0

12

1

1

 

Pre-Draft Measurements

Barron did his drills at Alabama’s pro day.

Height

Weight

Arm length

Hand span

40-yard dash

10-yard split

20-yard split

Vertical jump

Broad jump

6 ft 1 in

213 lbs

33 5/8 in

9 1/2 in

4.54s

1.63s

2.65s

34.5 in

10 ft 2 in

 

Pick Selected

Mark Barron was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2012 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: CB Morris Claiborne, Dallas Cowboys

Player selected after him: QB Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins

NFL Stats

Mark Barron played eight seasons in the NFL. He played three for the Bucs, five for the Rams and one for the Steelers.

Year

Team

G

Solo

Ast

Tot

Sack

FF

INT

2012

TB

16

71

17

88

0

1

1

2013

TB

14

70

18

88

2

0

2

2014

TB/STL

16

56

16

72

3

0

0

2015

STL

16

79

37

116

1

4

0

2016

LA

16

91

27

118

1

0

2

2017

LA

14

73

13

86

1

0

3

2018

LA

12

43

17

60

1

1

0

2019

PIT

15

58

24

82

3

0

1

Total

119

541

169

710

12

6

9

 

Pick Analysis

The most glaring issue with this pick is that Luke Kuechly was picked two picks after the Bucs selected Barron. Ouch.

Barron later found mild success with the Rams as a hybrid linebacker, so it may have been a mistake from the start that he was employed as a safety in Tampa Bay. Things didn’t work out, to say the least (Barron stated after the Bucs dealt him to the Rams that he didn’t even know he was being shopped), but he’d go on to have a decent career with them. It didn’t do the Bucs any good, though, and they’d find their cornerstone linebacker in the second round instead when they picked Lavonte David.

