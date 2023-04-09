27 Picks, 27 Days: S Mark Barron
In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.
The Bucs acquired Darrelle Revis in 2013 and thus didn’t have a first round pick, so we’ll skip a year to 2012 — where the team had two. The first of those two was used on Alabama safety and linebacker mark barron, who did not end up working out like the team had hoped.
Check out the rundown on Barron below:
College Stats
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Mark Barron played college football at Alabama. He was a two-time first-team All-American (2010-11) and made first-team All-SEC three times (2009-11).
Year
G
Solo
Ast
Tot
Loss
Sck
INT
FF
TD
2008
13
9
7
16
1.5
1.5
0
0
0
2009
14
43
33
76
3.5
0.5
7
0
1
2010
12
54
21
75
3.0
2.0
3
1
0
2011
13
43
25
68
5.0
1.0
2
0
0
Total
52
149
86
235
13.0
5.0
12
1
1
Pre-Draft Measurements
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Barron did his drills at Alabama’s pro day.
Height
Weight
Arm length
Hand span
40-yard dash
10-yard split
20-yard split
Vertical jump
Broad jump
6 ft 1 in
213 lbs
33 5/8 in
9 1/2 in
4.54s
1.63s
2.65s
34.5 in
10 ft 2 in
Pick Selected
Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Mark Barron was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2012 NFL draft.
Player selected before him: CB Morris Claiborne, Dallas Cowboys
Player selected after him: QB Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins
NFL Stats
(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
Mark Barron played eight seasons in the NFL. He played three for the Bucs, five for the Rams and one for the Steelers.
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Tot
Sack
FF
INT
2012
TB
16
71
17
88
0
1
1
2013
TB
14
70
18
88
2
0
2
2014
TB/STL
16
56
16
72
3
0
0
2015
STL
16
79
37
116
1
4
0
2016
LA
16
91
27
118
1
0
2
2017
LA
14
73
13
86
1
0
3
2018
LA
12
43
17
60
1
1
0
2019
PIT
15
58
24
82
3
0
1
Total
119
541
169
710
12
6
9
Pick Analysis
(Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)
The most glaring issue with this pick is that Luke Kuechly was picked two picks after the Bucs selected Barron. Ouch.
Barron later found mild success with the Rams as a hybrid linebacker, so it may have been a mistake from the start that he was employed as a safety in Tampa Bay. Things didn’t work out, to say the least (Barron stated after the Bucs dealt him to the Rams that he didn’t even know he was being shopped), but he’d go on to have a decent career with them. It didn’t do the Bucs any good, though, and they’d find their cornerstone linebacker in the second round instead when they picked Lavonte David.