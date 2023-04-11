27 Picks, 27 Days: DE Adrian Clayborn
In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.
We go to 2011 with our next pick in the 27 Days, 27 Picks series. This Iowa player was a strong prospect out of college, but he never materialized in Tampa Bay due to injuries.
Check out the rundown on Adrian Clayborn below:
College Stats
Adrian Clayborn played college football at Iowa. He was a consensus first-team All-American in 2010 and he was named to the first-team All-Big Ten team in 2009-10.
Year
G
Solo
Ast
Tot
Sk
Loss
FF
2007
11
3
17
20
2.0
2.5
0
2008
13
15
35
50
2.0
8.0
1
2009
13
36
34
70
11.5
20.0
0
2010
13
19
33
52
3.5
7.0
1
Career
47
73
119
192
19.0
37.5
2
Pre-Draft Measurements
Height
Weight
Arm length
Hand span
40-yard dash
20-yard shuttle
Three-cone drill
Vertical jump
Broad jump
Bench press
6 ft 2 5/8 in
281 lb
31 1/2 in
9 3/4 in
4.78s
4.13s
7.08s
35 1/5 in
9 ft 6 in
17 reps
Pick Selected
Adrian Clayborn was selected with the No. 20 pick in 2011 NFL draft.
Player selected before him: CB Prince Amukamara, New York Giants
Player selected after him: DT Phil Taylor, Cleveland Browns
NFL Stats
Adrian Clayborn played 11 seasons in the NFL. Four of them were for the Bucs, four for the Falcons, one for the Patriots and one for the Browns.
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Tot
Sacks
Loss
PD
FF
2011
TB
16
29
13
42
7.5
2
0
3
2012
TB
3
1
1
2
0
1
0
0
2013
TB
16
43
21
64
5.5
16
1
2
2014
TB
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
2015
ATL
16
14
1
15
3
1
0
0
2016
ATL
13
19
3
22
4.5
3
0
0
2017
ATL
16
17
4
21
9.5
0
0
2
2018
NE
14
9
2
11
2.5
2
0
1
2019
ATL
15
12
6
18
4
0
0
2
2020
CLE
15
6
6
12
3.5
2
1
1
Total
125
151
57
208
40
27
2
11
Pick Analysis
Adrian Clayborn has had a decent career overall, but it certainly wasn’t the pick that the Bucs wanted.
His tenure in Tampa Bay was marred by injuries and he only really had two productive seasons with the Bucs. He was much more productive as a Falcon, with his best season in 2017 when he had 9.5 sacks. To be fair to the Bucs, though, there weren’t really a lot of better options — the two biggest misses were Cameron Jordan, selected with pick No. 24 by the Saints, and Cam Heyward, selected No. 31 by the Steelers.