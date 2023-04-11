27 Picks, 27 Days: DE Adrian Clayborn

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

We go to 2011 with our next pick in the 27 Days, 27 Picks series. This Iowa player was a strong prospect out of college, but he never materialized in Tampa Bay due to injuries.

Check out the rundown on Adrian Clayborn below:

College Stats

Adrian Clayborn played college football at Iowa. He was a consensus first-team All-American in 2010 and he was named to the first-team All-Big Ten team in 2009-10.

Year G Solo Ast Tot Sk Loss FF 2007 11 3 17 20 2.0 2.5 0 2008 13 15 35 50 2.0 8.0 1 2009 13 36 34 70 11.5 20.0 0 2010 13 19 33 52 3.5 7.0 1 Career 47 73 119 192 19.0 37.5 2

Pre-Draft Measurements

Height Weight Arm length Hand span 40-yard dash 20-yard shuttle Three-cone drill Vertical jump Broad jump Bench press 6 ft 2 5/8 in 281 lb 31 1/2 in 9 3/4 in 4.78s 4.13s 7.08s 35 1/5 in 9 ft 6 in 17 reps

Pick Selected

Adrian Clayborn was selected with the No. 20 pick in 2011 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: CB Prince Amukamara, New York Giants

Player selected after him: DT Phil Taylor, Cleveland Browns

NFL Stats

Adrian Clayborn played 11 seasons in the NFL. Four of them were for the Bucs, four for the Falcons, one for the Patriots and one for the Browns.

Year Team G Solo Ast Tot Sacks Loss PD FF 2011 TB 16 29 13 42 7.5 2 0 3 2012 TB 3 1 1 2 0 1 0 0 2013 TB 16 43 21 64 5.5 16 1 2 2014 TB 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2015 ATL 16 14 1 15 3 1 0 0 2016 ATL 13 19 3 22 4.5 3 0 0 2017 ATL 16 17 4 21 9.5 0 0 2 2018 NE 14 9 2 11 2.5 2 0 1 2019 ATL 15 12 6 18 4 0 0 2 2020 CLE 15 6 6 12 3.5 2 1 1 Total 125 151 57 208 40 27 2 11

Pick Analysis

Adrian Clayborn has had a decent career overall, but it certainly wasn’t the pick that the Bucs wanted.

His tenure in Tampa Bay was marred by injuries and he only really had two productive seasons with the Bucs. He was much more productive as a Falcon, with his best season in 2017 when he had 9.5 sacks. To be fair to the Bucs, though, there weren’t really a lot of better options — the two biggest misses were Cameron Jordan, selected with pick No. 24 by the Saints, and Cam Heyward, selected No. 31 by the Steelers.

