27 Picks, 27 Days: DE Adrian Clayborn

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

We go to 2011 with our next pick in the 27 Days, 27 Picks series. This Iowa player was a strong prospect out of college, but he never materialized in Tampa Bay due to injuries.

Check out the rundown on Adrian Clayborn below:

College Stats

Adrian Clayborn played college football at Iowa. He was a consensus first-team All-American in 2010 and he was named to the first-team All-Big Ten team in 2009-10.

Year

G

Solo

Ast

Tot

Sk

Loss

FF

2007

11

3

17

20

2.0

2.5

0

2008

13

15

35

50

2.0

8.0

1

2009

13

36

34

70

11.5

20.0

0

2010

13

19

33

52

3.5

7.0

1

Career

47

73

119

192

19.0

37.5

2

Pre-Draft Measurements

Height

Weight

Arm length

Hand span

40-yard dash

20-yard shuttle

Three-cone drill

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Bench press

6 ft 2 5/8 in

281 lb

31 1/2 in

9 3/4 in

4.78s

4.13s

7.08s

35 1/5 in

9 ft 6 in

17 reps

Pick Selected

Adrian Clayborn was selected with the No. 20 pick in 2011 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: CB Prince Amukamara, New York Giants

Player selected after him: DT Phil Taylor, Cleveland Browns

NFL Stats

Adrian Clayborn played 11 seasons in the NFL. Four of them were for the Bucs, four for the Falcons, one for the Patriots and one for the Browns.

Year

Team

G

Solo

Ast

Tot

Sacks

Loss

PD

FF

2011

TB

16

29

13

42

7.5

2

0

3

2012

TB

3

1

1

2

0

1

0

0

2013

TB

16

43

21

64

5.5

16

1

2

2014

TB

1

1

0

1

0

0

0

0

2015

ATL

16

14

1

15

3

1

0

0

2016

ATL

13

19

3

22

4.5

3

0

0

2017

ATL

16

17

4

21

9.5

0

0

2

2018

NE

14

9

2

11

2.5

2

0

1

2019

ATL

15

12

6

18

4

0

0

2

2020

CLE

15

6

6

12

3.5

2

1

1

Total

125

151

57

208

40

27

2

11

Pick Analysis

Adrian Clayborn has had a decent career overall, but it certainly wasn’t the pick that the Bucs wanted.

His tenure in Tampa Bay was marred by injuries and he only really had two productive seasons with the Bucs. He was much more productive as a Falcon, with his best season in 2017 when he had 9.5 sacks. To be fair to the Bucs, though, there weren’t really a lot of better options — the two biggest misses were Cameron Jordan, selected with pick No. 24 by the Saints, and Cam Heyward, selected No. 31 by the Steelers.

