27-year-old Porto forward remains on the agenda of Barcelona

With the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, FC Barcelona are going to spend the next few weeks and months planning and executing their operations to strengthen the team ahead of the next season.

Both Deco and the new coach, Hansi Flick, are working together to ensure they get their desired targets this summer, and go into the next season with a full-strength squad.

One of the positions that the Catalans are looking to strengthen in this summer transfer window is that of the left wing. For this position, several names like Nico Williams and Luis Diaz have already been linked with the Blaugranes.

In addition to these players, SPORT reports that another player who is arousing the interest of Barcelona is the Porto winger, Pepe, who has had a very good season in Portugal in which he scored 8 goals and provided 10 assists.

With these performances, the winger is attracting interest from big clubs across Europe, as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are also interested in him along with FC Barcelona.

However, the Catalans are facing severe economic problems, and cannot go on spending large amounts of money on several targets.

Thus, it would be difficult for them to land the winger this summer, especially as he has a contract till 2027 with Porto, and has a €75 million release clause, a sum too large for Barcelona to afford while being within the reach of some other big European clubs.

As is the case with other options like Nico Williams and Luis Diaz, the Blaugranes will have to make some sales to be able to afford Pepe. In the case of the Liverpool winger, the Catalans have reportedly been open to selling Raphinha to get him