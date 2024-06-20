27-year-old midfielder prefers to join Atletico Madrid over Barcelona, defenders also keen on move

Atletico Madrid will be one of the clubs to watch in this summer’s transfer window, which opens in Spain on the 1st of July. Memphis Depay and Gabriel Paulista have already left, while Mario Hermoso and Stefan will also be on their way out – this opens the door for significant signings to be made.

Specifically, Atleti are targeting two new defenders to replace those that are leaving. Robin Le Normand is the closest to joining, with an agreement close with Real Sociedad. Marca say that the Spain defender is desperate to join Diego Simeone’s squad, and it turns out that he is not the only one.

🚨 JUST IN – Pending Confirmation: David Hancko, Mikel Merino and Robin Le Normand are all eager to play for Atlético Madrid. They want to make the Metropolitano their new home. [🥇: @medinamarca, @marca] pic.twitter.com/zJxJ8Xw830 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 19, 2024

David Hancko, who would be a like-for-like replacement for Hermoso, is also extremely attracted by the idea of joining Atleti, having been left amazed by the club during the two Champions League meetings with his Feyenoord side last season. The Slovak has been linked with a reunion at Liverpool with former manager Arne Slot, although it seems that he prefers Los Colchoneros.

Finally, Mikel Merino is also very keen on a move to Atleti. La Real are resigned to losing the 27-year-old midfielder for a reduced price, as his contract – which is unlikely to be renewed – ends next summer. He’s been linked with Barcelona in recent weeks, but the report states that he would much rather head to the Civitas Metropolitano.

This news will be incredibly exciting for Atletico Madrid, and with good reason. If they can land Le Normand, Hancko and Merino this summer, it would be a real statement of intent ahead of next season.