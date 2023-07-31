Here are the 27 Gastonia, Shelby area products playing FBS football in 2023

Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties have served as a pipeline to playing on Saturdays.

Twenty-seven area products are listed on college football rosters entering the 2023 season, with several projected to contribute significantly toward their respective teams’ success.

Sullivan Absher, Notre Dame

Freshman | South Point

The 6-6, 326-pound offensive lineman helped South Point rush for 4,422 yards and 64 touchdowns as a senior.

Prince Bemah, Charlotte

Redshirt senior | Hunter Huss

Last fall, Bemah led the 49ers with 62 tackles (five for a loss), two sacks and a forced fumble.

Sam Brady, Virginia

Redshirt junior | North Lincoln

The 6-3, 229-pound linebacker saw action in seven games last fall. He was credited with two tackles, both in an Oct. 1 loss at Duke.

British Brooks, North Carolina

Graduate senior | Ashbrook

Brooks returns after sustaining a lower body injury during practice ahead of the 2022 season. He enters 2023 with 461 career rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also has 17 tackles on special teams.

Aiden Cloninger, North Carolina

Redshirt freshman | East Gaston

The 5-11, 190-pound walk-on contributed last fall as a member of UNC’s squad team at wide receiver.

Ben Cutter, West Virginia

Freshman | East Lincoln

Cutter capped his career with 587 tackles (39 for a loss), 7.5 sacks and eight interceptions, helping East Lincoln to the 2022 NCHSAA 3A title.

East Lincoln's Ben Cutter (9) helps bring down Northern Nash's Keno Jones (5) during the first half. The East Lincoln Mustangs and the Northern Nash Knights met in the NCHSAA 3A Football Championship Game in Raleigh, NC on December 10, 2022

Carter Greene, Appalachian State

Redshirt freshman | Crest

Greene made the Appalachian State football team as a walk-on, but did not see action last fall.

Elijah Hall, Wake Forest

Redshirt freshman | Crest

The 6-3, 274-pound defensive lineman redshirted the 2022 season.

Malaki Hamrick, North Carolina

Sophomore | Shelby

Hamrick played linebacker and special teams as a freshman last fall, posting nine tackles and a quarterback pressure in 13 games. He will sit out the 2023 season following an injury in spring drills.

Cahari Haynes, Appalachian State

Freshman | Burns

A 6-1, 220-pound linebacker, Haynes had 92 tackles (13 for a loss), two sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups his senior season.

Jack Hollifield, Virginia Tech

Redshirt sophomore | Shelby

Hollifield appeared in 11 games last fall, recording two tackles on special teams.

Santana Hopper, Appalachian State

Redshirt freshman | Shelby

Hopper appeared in two games last fall, finishing with one tackle.

Redshirt senior | Roswell (Georgia)

The Cleveland County native spent three seasons at Florida before transferring to Missouri. The hard-hitting defensive back finished with 78 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception.

Brandon Hoyle, Wake Forest

Redshirt freshman | Shelby

Hoyle redshirted his freshman season. He helped Shelby to NCHSAA state titles in 2019 and 2021.

Kendall Karr, Coastal Carolina

Redshirt junior | Stuart Cramer

Karr transferred this offseason to Conway, South Carolina, following three years at North Carolina. Last fall, he saw action in 10 games, helping the Tar Heels to a 9-5 record and a berth in the ACC title game.

Devon King, East Carolina

Redshirt junior | South Point

A 6-foot, 183-pound defensive back, King started 12 of his team’s 13 games. He finished with 13 total tackles.

Tyler Mizzell, Wake Forest

Freshman | East Lincoln

The 6-1, 170-pound quarterback had 3,385 yards and 51 touchdowns last fall, leading East Lincoln to the NCHSAA 3A title.

Dontavius Nash, East Carolina

Redshirt sophomore | Hunter Huss

Nash transferred to East Carolina this offseason following two seasons at North Carolina. He appeared in six games last fall, recording two tackles.

North Carolina wide receiver Kobe Paysour catches a touchdown pass in the first half against Georgia State.

Kobe Paysour, North Carolina

Redshirt sophomore | Kings Mountain

Paysour appeared in 12 games last fall, finishing with 29 receptions for 324 yards and four touchdowns.

Todd Pledger, North Carolina

Redshirt sophomore | Mountain Island Charter

The 6-8, 210-pound place kicker is entering his third season in Chapel Hill.

Travali Price, NC State

Redshirt sophomore | North Lincoln

Price played in 13 games last fall, registering 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

N.C. State linebacker Jaylon Scott (2) celebrates with the 'Turnover Bone' after making an interception during the second half of N.C. State's 31-20 victory over Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Jaylon Scott, NC State

Senior | Shelby

In 43 games at NC State, Scott had 76 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Nick Sharpe, Wake Forest

Redshirt sophomore | Hunter Huss

A 6-2, 330-pound offensive lineman, Sharpe played in 11 games last fall to help the Demon Deacons to eight wins and a Gasparilla Bowl victory.

Carson Smith, East Carolina

Redshirt sophomore | South Point

The former South Point standout spent last fall on the East Carolina practice squad.

Spencer Triplett, North Carolina

Redshirt junior | Shelby

The 6-2, 235-pound Triplett served as the Tar Heels’ snapper on field goals and extra points in each of their 14 games.

Keandre Walker, Virginia

Freshman | East Lincoln

The 6-3, 180-pound defensive back had 47 catches for 859 yards and nine touchdowns, along with 39 tackles and four interceptions last fall to help East Lincoln to the 2022 NCHSAA 3A title.

Dameon “Day-Day” Wilson, Missouri

Redshirt sophomore | Kings Mountain

The 6-foot, 223-pound linebacker had 16 tackles, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick last fall as a sophomore.

