27 former Dolphins who made XFL roster debuts over the weekend
The NFL season may have come to an end over a week ago, but football is a year-round experience these days.
The newest iteration of the XFL, which returns after the league attempted to reboot in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled part of the season, kicked off this past weekend.
A number of players who once represented the Miami Dolphins organization were part of the opening weekend rosters.
Here’s a look at who can be seen playing on the weekends this winter and spring:
Arlington Renegades:
TE Sal Cannella (2021)
CB Cre’Von LeBlanc (2021)
LB Donald Bayne (2020)
RB De’Veon Smith (2017)
DC Defenders
DT Gabe Wright (2017)
Houston Roughnecks
LB Trent Harris (2019)
S A.J. Hendy (2016)
LB Deandre Johnson (2022)
Orlando Guardians
DB Javaris Davis (2020-21)
LB Terrance Smith (2019
LB Gerald Willis (2019)
DE Nick Coe (2020-21)
LB Josh Harvey-Clemens (2021)
San Antonio Brahmas
RB Kalen Ballage (2018-19)
CB Terrell Bonds (2021)
OL Ruobbens Joseph (2018)
CB Ryan Lewis (2019)
OL Chidi Okeke (2019)
QB Reid Sinnett (2020-22)
LS Rex Sunahara (2020-21)
Seattle Sea Dragons
CB Linden Stephens (2019)
St. Louis Battlehawks
WR Gary Jennings (2019)
DB Elijah Hamilton (2022)
P Sterling Hofrichter (2022)
LB Tre Watson (2019)
Vegas Vipers
CB Maurice Smith (2017-18)
OL Antonio Garcia (2019)
