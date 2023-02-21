27 former Dolphins who made XFL roster debuts over the weekend

The NFL season may have come to an end over a week ago, but football is a year-round experience these days.

The newest iteration of the XFL, which returns after the league attempted to reboot in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled part of the season, kicked off this past weekend.

A number of players who once represented the Miami Dolphins organization were part of the opening weekend rosters.

Here’s a look at who can be seen playing on the weekends this winter and spring:

Arlington Renegades:

TE Sal Cannella (2021)

CB Cre’Von LeBlanc (2021)

LB Donald Bayne (2020)

RB De’Veon Smith (2017)

DC Defenders

DT Gabe Wright (2017)

Houston Roughnecks

LB Trent Harris (2019)

S A.J. Hendy (2016)

LB Deandre Johnson (2022)

Orlando Guardians

DB Javaris Davis (2020-21)

LB Terrance Smith (2019

LB Gerald Willis (2019)

DE Nick Coe (2020-21)

LB Josh Harvey-Clemens (2021)

San Antonio Brahmas

RB Kalen Ballage (2018-19)

CB Terrell Bonds (2021)

OL Ruobbens Joseph (2018)

CB Ryan Lewis (2019)

OL Chidi Okeke (2019)

QB Reid Sinnett (2020-22)

LS Rex Sunahara (2020-21)

Seattle Sea Dragons

CB Linden Stephens (2019)

St. Louis Battlehawks

WR Gary Jennings (2019)

DB Elijah Hamilton (2022)

P Sterling Hofrichter (2022)

LB Tre Watson (2019)

Vegas Vipers

CB Maurice Smith (2017-18)

OL Antonio Garcia (2019)

More Dolphins News and Notes!

Dolphins roll out aqua carpet for Vic Fangio Monday, as he meets Miami media Dolphins to hire Chargers DC as secondary coach WATCH: Dolphins RBs discuss what they've learned from their time in the NFL

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire