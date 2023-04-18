27 Days, 27 Picks: WR Michael Clayton

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

Our next player in the series was a dynamic player out of LSU who initially showed some promise in his first year. He was never able to replicate that success, however, and his career in Tampa Bay ultimately fell far short of expectations.

Check out the draft rundown on WR Michael Clayton below:

College Stats

Harry How/Getty Images

Michael Clayton played college football at LSU. He was voted first-team All-SEC in 2003 and second-team All-SEC in 2002.

Year

G

Rec

Yds

Avg

TD

2001

12

47

754

16.0

6

2002

13

57

749

13.1

5

2003

14

78

1079

13.8

10

Total

39

182

2582

14.2

21

Pre-Draft Measurements

(Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)

Data is taken from both the NFL Combine and Michael Clayton’s pro day at LSU.

Height

Weight

Arm length

Hand spand

40-yard dash

20-yard shuttle

Three-cone drill

Vertical jump

Broad jump

6 ft 3 in

209 lbs

32 3/8 in

9 1/8 in

4.59s

4.09s

6.77s

31 1/2 in

9 ft 8 in

Pick Selected

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Clayton was selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2004 NFL draft.

Player selected before: DT Tommie Harris, Chicago Bears

Player selected after: OG Shawn Andrews, Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Stats

(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Michael Clayton played eight seasons in the NFL, six with the Bucs and two with the Giants.

Year

Team

G

Rec

Yds

Avg

TD

2004

TB

16

80

1193

14.9

7

2005

TB

14

32

372

11.6

0

2006

TB

12

33

356

10.8

1

2007

TB

14

22

301

13.7

0

2008

TB

15

38

484

12.7

1

2009

TB

13

16

230

14.4

1

2010

NYG

6

2

19

9.5

0

2011

NYG

6

0

0

0

0

Total

95

223

2995

13.3

10

Pick Analysis

(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

If you asked someone whether this pick would be worth it after Clayton’s first year, the answer would probably be yes. Unfortunately, Clayton played more than one year, and those other years weren’t nearly as productive.

Clayton was plagued by various injuries in 2005 that slowed his production and he ended his 2006 prematurely with four games remaining after going on IR. His best season outside of his rookie campaign was in 2008, where he caught 38 passes for 484 yards and a touchdown.

2004 was a very top-heavy draft with not a lot of great picks after the Bucs made their selection at No. 15, but Clayton’s single year of production for such a high investment is certainly not what Tampa Bay was hoping for when it made its selection.

