27 Days, 27 Picks: WR Michael Clayton
In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.
Our next player in the series was a dynamic player out of LSU who initially showed some promise in his first year. He was never able to replicate that success, however, and his career in Tampa Bay ultimately fell far short of expectations.
Check out the draft rundown on WR Michael Clayton below:
College Stats
Harry How/Getty Images
Michael Clayton played college football at LSU. He was voted first-team All-SEC in 2003 and second-team All-SEC in 2002.
Year
G
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
2001
12
47
754
16.0
6
2002
13
57
749
13.1
5
2003
14
78
1079
13.8
10
Total
39
182
2582
14.2
21
Pre-Draft Measurements
(Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)
Data is taken from both the NFL Combine and Michael Clayton’s pro day at LSU.
Height
Weight
Arm length
Hand spand
40-yard dash
20-yard shuttle
Three-cone drill
Vertical jump
Broad jump
6 ft 3 in
209 lbs
32 3/8 in
9 1/8 in
4.59s
4.09s
6.77s
31 1/2 in
9 ft 8 in
Pick Selected
Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Clayton was selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2004 NFL draft.
Player selected before: DT Tommie Harris, Chicago Bears
Player selected after: OG Shawn Andrews, Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Stats
(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
Michael Clayton played eight seasons in the NFL, six with the Bucs and two with the Giants.
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
2004
TB
16
80
1193
14.9
7
2005
TB
14
32
372
11.6
0
2006
TB
12
33
356
10.8
1
2007
TB
14
22
301
13.7
0
2008
TB
15
38
484
12.7
1
2009
TB
13
16
230
14.4
1
2010
NYG
6
2
19
9.5
0
2011
NYG
6
0
0
0
0
Total
95
223
2995
13.3
10
Pick Analysis
(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
If you asked someone whether this pick would be worth it after Clayton’s first year, the answer would probably be yes. Unfortunately, Clayton played more than one year, and those other years weren’t nearly as productive.
Clayton was plagued by various injuries in 2005 that slowed his production and he ended his 2006 prematurely with four games remaining after going on IR. His best season outside of his rookie campaign was in 2008, where he caught 38 passes for 484 yards and a touchdown.
2004 was a very top-heavy draft with not a lot of great picks after the Bucs made their selection at No. 15, but Clayton’s single year of production for such a high investment is certainly not what Tampa Bay was hoping for when it made its selection.