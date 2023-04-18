27 Days, 27 Picks: WR Michael Clayton

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

Our next player in the series was a dynamic player out of LSU who initially showed some promise in his first year. He was never able to replicate that success, however, and his career in Tampa Bay ultimately fell far short of expectations.

Check out the draft rundown on WR Michael Clayton below:

College Stats

Michael Clayton played college football at LSU. He was voted first-team All-SEC in 2003 and second-team All-SEC in 2002.

Year G Rec Yds Avg TD 2001 12 47 754 16.0 6 2002 13 57 749 13.1 5 2003 14 78 1079 13.8 10 Total 39 182 2582 14.2 21

Pre-Draft Measurements

Data is taken from both the NFL Combine and Michael Clayton’s pro day at LSU.

Height Weight Arm length Hand spand 40-yard dash 20-yard shuttle Three-cone drill Vertical jump Broad jump 6 ft 3 in 209 lbs 32 3/8 in 9 1/8 in 4.59s 4.09s 6.77s 31 1/2 in 9 ft 8 in

Pick Selected

Michael Clayton was selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2004 NFL draft.

Player selected before: DT Tommie Harris, Chicago Bears

Player selected after: OG Shawn Andrews, Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Stats

Michael Clayton played eight seasons in the NFL, six with the Bucs and two with the Giants.

Year Team G Rec Yds Avg TD 2004 TB 16 80 1193 14.9 7 2005 TB 14 32 372 11.6 0 2006 TB 12 33 356 10.8 1 2007 TB 14 22 301 13.7 0 2008 TB 15 38 484 12.7 1 2009 TB 13 16 230 14.4 1 2010 NYG 6 2 19 9.5 0 2011 NYG 6 0 0 0 0 Total 95 223 2995 13.3 10

Pick Analysis

If you asked someone whether this pick would be worth it after Clayton’s first year, the answer would probably be yes. Unfortunately, Clayton played more than one year, and those other years weren’t nearly as productive.

Clayton was plagued by various injuries in 2005 that slowed his production and he ended his 2006 prematurely with four games remaining after going on IR. His best season outside of his rookie campaign was in 2008, where he caught 38 passes for 484 yards and a touchdown.

2004 was a very top-heavy draft with not a lot of great picks after the Bucs made their selection at No. 15, but Clayton’s single year of production for such a high investment is certainly not what Tampa Bay was hoping for when it made its selection.

