27 Days, 27 Picks: WR Mike Evans

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

The next player in our 27 Days, 27 Picks series is a man who needs no introduction for Bucs fans. He was Jason Licht’s first pick as GM, and it’s safe to say that it worked out in the end.

Check out the rundown on WR Mike Evans’ draft process below:

College Stats

Mike Evans played college football at Texas A&M. He was a consensus All-American and was named to the All-SEC first team in 2013.

Year

G

Rec

Yds

Avg

TD

2012

13

82

1105

13.5

5

2013

13

69

1394

20.2

12

Total

26

151

2499

16.5

17

 

Pre-Draft Measurements

Height

Weight

Arm length

Hand span

40-yard dash

20-yard split

20-yard shuttle

Three-cone drill

Vertical jump

Bench press

6 ft 4 3/4 in

225

35 1/8 in

9 5/8 in

4.53s

2.66s

4.26s

7.08s

37 in

12 reps

 

Pick Selected

Mike Evans was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: OT Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons

Player selected after him: CB Justin Gilbert, Cleveland Browns

NFL Stats

Mike Evans has played 9 seasons in the NFL, all for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was named a second-team All-Pro in 2016 and has been elected to the Pro Bowl four times.

Year

G

Rec

Tgts

Yds

Avg

TD

Lng

FD

Fum

2014

15

68

124

1051

15.5

12

56

46

0

2015

15

74

147

1206

16.3

3

68

63

1

2016

16

96

175

1321

13.8

12

45

81

0

2017

15

71

135

1001

14.1

5

42

55

1

2018

16

86

139

1524

17.7

8

72

69

1

2019

13

67

118

1157

17.3

8

67

54

0

2020

16

70

109

1006

14.4

13

50

55

0

2021

16

74

114

1035

14.0

14

46

56

0

2022

15

77

127

1124

14.6

6

63

53

0

Total

137

683

1188

10425

15.3

81

72

532

3

 

Player Footage

Pick Analysis

There are players that will always be remembered as Tampa Bay Buccaneers — the likes of Derrick Brooks and Ronde Barber. And just like those two, very few players to ever don a Bucs uniform have stood for the team, the culture and the fans like Mike Evans does.

GM Jason Licht couldn’t have made a better pick for his very first one at the helm. If he could go back in time and do it again, he’d pick Evans every time, because the Texas A&M wideout was for quite some time one of the only shining bright spots in an otherwise dark age for Tampa Bay. After that, when Tom Brady arrived, the league found out what Bucs fans knew all along — that he’s one of the NFL’s most vaunted weapons.

From his thousand-yard streak and his brawls with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore and everything in between, Evans is 100% a Buccaneer legend through and through. It will be a sad day when he no longer plays in Tampa Bay, because the Bucs won’t just lose a player, but a symbol of the red and pewter.

