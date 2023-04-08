27 Days, 27 Picks: WR Mike Evans
In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.
The next player in our 27 Days, 27 Picks series is a man who needs no introduction for Bucs fans. He was Jason Licht’s first pick as GM, and it’s safe to say that it worked out in the end.
Check out the rundown on WR Mike Evans’ draft process below:
College Stats
Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Evans played college football at Texas A&M. He was a consensus All-American and was named to the All-SEC first team in 2013.
Year
G
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
2012
13
82
1105
13.5
5
2013
13
69
1394
20.2
12
Total
26
151
2499
16.5
17
Pre-Draft Measurements
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Height
Weight
Arm length
Hand span
40-yard dash
20-yard split
20-yard shuttle
Three-cone drill
Vertical jump
Bench press
6 ft 4 3/4 in
225
35 1/8 in
9 5/8 in
4.53s
2.66s
4.26s
7.08s
37 in
12 reps
Pick Selected
Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Evans was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2014 NFL draft.
Player selected before him: OT Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons
Player selected after him: CB Justin Gilbert, Cleveland Browns
NFL Stats
(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Mike Evans has played 9 seasons in the NFL, all for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was named a second-team All-Pro in 2016 and has been elected to the Pro Bowl four times.
Year
G
Rec
Tgts
Yds
Avg
TD
Lng
FD
Fum
2014
15
68
124
1051
15.5
12
56
46
0
2015
15
74
147
1206
16.3
3
68
63
1
2016
16
96
175
1321
13.8
12
45
81
0
2017
15
71
135
1001
14.1
5
42
55
1
2018
16
86
139
1524
17.7
8
72
69
1
2019
13
67
118
1157
17.3
8
67
54
0
2020
16
70
109
1006
14.4
13
50
55
0
2021
16
74
114
1035
14.0
14
46
56
0
2022
15
77
127
1124
14.6
6
63
53
0
Total
137
683
1188
10425
15.3
81
72
532
3
Player Footage
Pick Analysis
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
There are players that will always be remembered as Tampa Bay Buccaneers — the likes of Derrick Brooks and Ronde Barber. And just like those two, very few players to ever don a Bucs uniform have stood for the team, the culture and the fans like Mike Evans does.
GM Jason Licht couldn’t have made a better pick for his very first one at the helm. If he could go back in time and do it again, he’d pick Evans every time, because the Texas A&M wideout was for quite some time one of the only shining bright spots in an otherwise dark age for Tampa Bay. After that, when Tom Brady arrived, the league found out what Bucs fans knew all along — that he’s one of the NFL’s most vaunted weapons.
From his thousand-yard streak and his brawls with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore and everything in between, Evans is 100% a Buccaneer legend through and through. It will be a sad day when he no longer plays in Tampa Bay, because the Bucs won’t just lose a player, but a symbol of the red and pewter.