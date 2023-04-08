27 Days, 27 Picks: WR Mike Evans

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

The next player in our 27 Days, 27 Picks series is a man who needs no introduction for Bucs fans. He was Jason Licht’s first pick as GM, and it’s safe to say that it worked out in the end.

Check out the rundown on WR Mike Evans’ draft process below:

College Stats

Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans played college football at Texas A&M. He was a consensus All-American and was named to the All-SEC first team in 2013.

Year G Rec Yds Avg TD 2012 13 82 1105 13.5 5 2013 13 69 1394 20.2 12 Total 26 151 2499 16.5 17

Pre-Draft Measurements

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Height Weight Arm length Hand span 40-yard dash 20-yard split 20-yard shuttle Three-cone drill Vertical jump Bench press 6 ft 4 3/4 in 225 35 1/8 in 9 5/8 in 4.53s 2.66s 4.26s 7.08s 37 in 12 reps

Pick Selected

Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: OT Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons

Player selected after him: CB Justin Gilbert, Cleveland Browns

NFL Stats

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Mike Evans has played 9 seasons in the NFL, all for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was named a second-team All-Pro in 2016 and has been elected to the Pro Bowl four times.

Year G Rec Tgts Yds Avg TD Lng FD Fum 2014 15 68 124 1051 15.5 12 56 46 0 2015 15 74 147 1206 16.3 3 68 63 1 2016 16 96 175 1321 13.8 12 45 81 0 2017 15 71 135 1001 14.1 5 42 55 1 2018 16 86 139 1524 17.7 8 72 69 1 2019 13 67 118 1157 17.3 8 67 54 0 2020 16 70 109 1006 14.4 13 50 55 0 2021 16 74 114 1035 14.0 14 46 56 0 2022 15 77 127 1124 14.6 6 63 53 0 Total 137 683 1188 10425 15.3 81 72 532 3

Pick Analysis

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

There are players that will always be remembered as Tampa Bay Buccaneers — the likes of Derrick Brooks and Ronde Barber. And just like those two, very few players to ever don a Bucs uniform have stood for the team, the culture and the fans like Mike Evans does.

GM Jason Licht couldn’t have made a better pick for his very first one at the helm. If he could go back in time and do it again, he’d pick Evans every time, because the Texas A&M wideout was for quite some time one of the only shining bright spots in an otherwise dark age for Tampa Bay. After that, when Tom Brady arrived, the league found out what Bucs fans knew all along — that he’s one of the NFL’s most vaunted weapons.

From his thousand-yard streak and his brawls with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore and everything in between, Evans is 100% a Buccaneer legend through and through. It will be a sad day when he no longer plays in Tampa Bay, because the Bucs won’t just lose a player, but a symbol of the red and pewter.

