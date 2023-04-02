27 Days, 27 Picks: RT Tristan Wirfs

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should know this name well.

Our player for April 1 was the Bucs’ most recent first-rounder in 2021, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Now, we go back to 2020, the year the Bucs won the Super Bowl — and their first-round pick that helped make it happen.

Check out our draft rundown for RT Tristan Wirfs below:

College Accolades

USA TODAY Network

Tristan Wirfs played for the Iowa Hawkeyes in college. His best season came in 2019, where he was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Lineman of the Year and was voted as a first-team All-American.

Pre-Draft Measurments

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Height Weight Arm Length Hand span 40-yard dash 20-yard shuttle Three-cone drill Vertical jump Broad jump Bench press 6 ft 4 7/8 in 320 lb 34 in 10 1/4 in 4.85s 4.68s 7.65s 36. 5 in 10 ft 1 in 24 reps

Pick Selected

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tristan Wirfs was selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Player taken before him: WR Henry Ruggs, Las Vegas Raiders

Player taken after him: DT Javon Kinlaw, San Francisco 49ers

NFL Accolades

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tristan Wirfs was named to the PFWA’s All-Rookie Team in 2020. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and a second-team All-Pro in 2022. He has also been selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022.

Player Footage

Pick Analysis:

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

I think it’s safe to say that this one worked out.

Wirfs is perhaps general manager Jason Licht’s best pick. He’s already been named to the All-Pro team twice in his career, and he was an instrumental part of getting the Bucs their first Super Bowl win in almost 20 years. Having one of the best linemen in the league is a luxury for any team, so if the Bucs could go back in time and make this pick, they’d almost certainly pick Wirfs every time.

That won’t come without cost, though. After Laremy Tunsil’s latest big deal, Wirfs is going to be expensive to re-sign — especially if he moves to left tackle. That’s an expensive Licht should be willing to cover, though, as doing anything but making Wirfs a Buccaneer for life would be an egregious misstep.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire