27 Days, 27 Picks: Regan Upshaw

day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

It’s draft week, so our series is winding down. There are still some Bucs legends to get to, but first, we’ll take a look at Tampa Bay’s first two picks in 1996 as we enter the creamsicle era.

Check out the draft rundown on the first one, DE Regan Upshaw, below:

College Accolades

Regan Upshaw played college football at California. He was voted a first-team All-American in his junior year.

Pre-Draft Measurements

Height

Weight 

40-yard dash

Arm length

Hand span

Vertical leap

Broad jump

Bench press

6 ft 3 in

249 lbs

4.81s

34 in

9 1/2 in

34.5 in

10 ft

25 reps

Pick Selected

Regan Upshaw was selected with the No. 12 pick in the 1996 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: CB Alex Molden, New Orleans Saints

Player selected after him: CB Walt Harris, Chicago Bears

NFL Stats

Regan Upshaw played four seasons for the Bucs, one for the Jaguars, three for the Raiders and one for the Commanders.

Year

Team

G

Solo

Ast

Tot

Scks

1996

TB

16

20

5

25

4.0

1997

TB

15

23

5

28

7.5

1998

TB

16

23

6

29

7.0

1999

TB/JAX

7

8

1

9

0.0

2000

OAK

16

17

5

22

6.0

2001

OAK

16

24

8

32

7.0

2002

OAK

5

2

1

3

2.0

2003

WAS

16

16

5

21

1.0

Total

110

133

36

169

34.5

Pick Analysis

It’s certainly not that Regan Upshaw was bad — he was a decent producer at defensive end his first few seasons in Tampa and had a far more consistent career than the other DE the Bucs drafted in the same round. It’s more so who was drafted after him.

Players like Eddie George, Marvin Harrison and Ray Lewis were all taken after Upshaw was picked. Two of those three players are Hall of Famers, and five other Pro Bowlers were selected after Upshaw was picked 12th. That’s a bit of a tough pill to swallow, even if Upshaw had some decent years in Tampa Bay (not decent enough to retain him instead of trading him to the Jags in 1999, though).

He’s put together a few more decent seasons in Oakland and he’d play against the Bucs in 2002 when the Super Bowl came around, but Upshaw was overall not a particularly memorable first-round selection.

