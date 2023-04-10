27 Days, 27 Picks: RB Doug Martin

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

The first pick from Tampa Bay in the 2012 NFL draft was safety Mark Barron, but the Bucs got to take another player at the end of the first round. That player would go on to get a first-team All-Pro with the Bucs and is still the team’s last 1000-yard rusher, but his tenure in Tampa Bay was marred with inconsistencies.

Check out the draft rundown on RB Doug Martin below:

College Stats

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Martin played college football at Boise State.

Year G Rush Att Rush Yds YPC TD Rec Rec Yds Rec TD 2008 11 24 107 4.5 0 3 54 0 2009 14 129 765 5.9 15 8 68 0 2010 14 201 1260 6.3 12 28 338 2 2011 13 263 1299 4.9 16 28 255 2 Total 52 617 3431 5.6 43 67 715 4

Pre-Draft Measurements

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Height Weight Arm length Hand span 40-yard dash 20-yard shuttle Three-cone drill Vertical jump Broad jump Bench press 5 ft 9 1/4 in 223 lb 30 1/2 in 9 in 4.55s 4.16s 6.79s 36 in 10 ft 0 in 28 reps

Pick Selected

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Martin was selected with the No. 31 pick in the 2012 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: WR A.J. Jenkins, San Francisco 49ers

Player selected after him: RB David Wilson, New York Giants

NFL Stats

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Martin played seven seasons in the NFL. Six of them were for the Bucs and one was for the Oakland Raiders. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl twice (2012, 2015).

Year Team G Att Yds YPC TD Lng Fum 2012 TB 16 319 1454 4.6 11 70 1 2013 TB 6 127 456 3.6 1 28 1 2014 TB 11 134 494 3.7 2 63 0 2015 TB 16 288 1402 4.9 6 84 4 2016 TB 8 144 421 2.9 3 17 1 2017 TB 11 138 406 2.9 3 27 1 2018 OAK 16 172 723 4.2 4 29 3 Total 84 1322 5356 4.1 30 84 11

Story continues

Player Footage

Pick Analysis

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Drafting a running back in the first round should typically be avoided at all costs. Doug Martin is a great example why.

He had two brilliant seasons in Tampa Bay, rushing for over 1,400 yards and getting an All-Pro nod for his efforts in 2015. That was two seasons, though, and he played six in Tampa Bay — the others were relegated to injury-laden campaigns and disappointing follow-ups. He signed a five-year, $35 million deal in 2016 that he would only see two years of after being released by Tampa Bay in 2017.

Overall, the Muscle Hamster (as he so hated to be called) delivered some fun seasons in Tampa Bay, but the pick itself wasn’t worth it in the long run. Martin was strong and tough to bring down, but he was incredibly inconsistent and had trouble staying healthy when the team needed him to.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire