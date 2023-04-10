27 Days, 27 Picks: RB Doug Martin

In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.

The first pick from Tampa Bay in the 2012 NFL draft was safety Mark Barron, but the Bucs got to take another player at the end of the first round. That player would go on to get a first-team All-Pro with the Bucs and is still the team’s last 1000-yard rusher, but his tenure in Tampa Bay was marred with inconsistencies.

Check out the draft rundown on RB Doug Martin below:

College Stats

Doug Martin played college football at Boise State.

Year

G

Rush Att

Rush Yds

YPC

TD

Rec

Rec Yds

Rec TD

2008

11

24

107

4.5

0

3

54

0

2009

14

129

765

5.9

15

8

68

0

2010

14

201

1260

6.3

12

28

338

2

2011

13

263

1299

4.9

16

28

255

2

Total

52

617

3431

5.6

43

67

715

4

 

Pre-Draft Measurements

Height

Weight

Arm length

Hand span

40-yard dash

20-yard shuttle

Three-cone drill

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Bench press

5 ft 9 1/4 in

223 lb

30 1/2 in

9 in

4.55s

4.16s

6.79s

36 in

10 ft 0 in

28 reps

 

Pick Selected

Doug Martin was selected with the No. 31 pick in the 2012 NFL draft.

Player selected before him: WR A.J. Jenkins, San Francisco 49ers

Player selected after him: RB David Wilson, New York Giants

NFL Stats

Doug Martin played seven seasons in the NFL. Six of them were for the Bucs and one was for the Oakland Raiders. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl twice (2012, 2015).

Year

Team

G

Att

Yds

YPC

TD

Lng

Fum

2012

TB

16

319

1454

4.6

11

70

1

2013

TB

6

127

456

3.6

1

28

1

2014

TB

11

134

494

3.7

2

63

0

2015

TB

16

288

1402

4.9

6

84

4

2016

TB

8

144

421

2.9

3

17

1

2017

TB

11

138

406

2.9

3

27

1

2018

OAK

16

172

723

4.2

4

29

3

Total

84

1322

5356

4.1

30

84

11

 

Player Footage

Pick Analysis

Drafting a running back in the first round should typically be avoided at all costs. Doug Martin is a great example why.

He had two brilliant seasons in Tampa Bay, rushing for over 1,400 yards and getting an All-Pro nod for his efforts in 2015. That was two seasons, though, and he played six in Tampa Bay — the others were relegated to injury-laden campaigns and disappointing follow-ups. He signed a five-year, $35 million deal in 2016 that he would only see two years of after being released by Tampa Bay in 2017.

Overall, the Muscle Hamster (as he so hated to be called) delivered some fun seasons in Tampa Bay, but the pick itself wasn’t worth it in the long run. Martin was strong and tough to bring down, but he was incredibly inconsistent and had trouble staying healthy when the team needed him to.

