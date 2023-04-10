27 Days, 27 Picks: RB Doug Martin
In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.
The first pick from Tampa Bay in the 2012 NFL draft was safety Mark Barron, but the Bucs got to take another player at the end of the first round. That player would go on to get a first-team All-Pro with the Bucs and is still the team’s last 1000-yard rusher, but his tenure in Tampa Bay was marred with inconsistencies.
Check out the draft rundown on RB Doug Martin below:
College Stats
Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Doug Martin played college football at Boise State.
Year
G
Rush Att
Rush Yds
YPC
TD
Rec
Rec Yds
Rec TD
2008
11
24
107
4.5
0
3
54
0
2009
14
129
765
5.9
15
8
68
0
2010
14
201
1260
6.3
12
28
338
2
2011
13
263
1299
4.9
16
28
255
2
Total
52
617
3431
5.6
43
67
715
4
Pre-Draft Measurements
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Height
Weight
Arm length
Hand span
40-yard dash
20-yard shuttle
Three-cone drill
Vertical jump
Broad jump
Bench press
5 ft 9 1/4 in
223 lb
30 1/2 in
9 in
4.55s
4.16s
6.79s
36 in
10 ft 0 in
28 reps
Pick Selected
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Doug Martin was selected with the No. 31 pick in the 2012 NFL draft.
Player selected before him: WR A.J. Jenkins, San Francisco 49ers
Player selected after him: RB David Wilson, New York Giants
NFL Stats
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Doug Martin played seven seasons in the NFL. Six of them were for the Bucs and one was for the Oakland Raiders. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl twice (2012, 2015).
Year
Team
G
Att
Yds
YPC
TD
Lng
Fum
2012
TB
16
319
1454
4.6
11
70
1
2013
TB
6
127
456
3.6
1
28
1
2014
TB
11
134
494
3.7
2
63
0
2015
TB
16
288
1402
4.9
6
84
4
2016
TB
8
144
421
2.9
3
17
1
2017
TB
11
138
406
2.9
3
27
1
2018
OAK
16
172
723
4.2
4
29
3
Total
84
1322
5356
4.1
30
84
11
Player Footage
Pick Analysis
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Drafting a running back in the first round should typically be avoided at all costs. Doug Martin is a great example why.
He had two brilliant seasons in Tampa Bay, rushing for over 1,400 yards and getting an All-Pro nod for his efforts in 2015. That was two seasons, though, and he played six in Tampa Bay — the others were relegated to injury-laden campaigns and disappointing follow-ups. He signed a five-year, $35 million deal in 2016 that he would only see two years of after being released by Tampa Bay in 2017.
Overall, the Muscle Hamster (as he so hated to be called) delivered some fun seasons in Tampa Bay, but the pick itself wasn’t worth it in the long run. Martin was strong and tough to bring down, but he was incredibly inconsistent and had trouble staying healthy when the team needed him to.