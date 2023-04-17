27 Days, 27 Picks: RB Cadillac Williams
In 27 Days, 27 Picks, Bucs Wire will analyze the last 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft picks, one for each day leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. We’ll take a look at the player’s college stats, their pre-draft numbers (either via the NFL Combine or their Pro Day), their NFL stats, some player footage and analysis at the end on whether the pick itself was a good one.
Our next player in the series was an electric running back at Auburn (a team he recently led to two wins as an interim head coach in 2022), but ended up being another cautionary tale about drafting running backs in the first round.
Check out the draft rundown on cadillac williams below:
College Stats
Photo by John Reed USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 2004 John Reed
Cadillac Williams played college football at Auburn. He was named to the first-team All-SEC team and was named an All-American in 2014.
Year
G
Att
Yds
YPG
TD
Rec
Rec Yds
Rec TD
2001
9
120
614
5.1
6
13
140
0
2002
7
141
745
5.3
10
6
30
0
2003
13
241
1307
5.4
17
5
20
0
2004
13
239
1165
4.9
12
21
152
1
Total
42
741
3831
5.2
45
45
342
1
Pre-Draft Measurements
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Bob Donnan
Height
Weight
Arm length
Hand span
40-yard dash
20-yard shuttle
Three-cone drill
Vertical jump
Broad jump
Bench press
5 ft 10 7/8 in
217 lbs
30 5/8 in
8 1/4 in
4.43s
4.17s
6.95s
35 1/2 in
9 ft 10 in
19 reps
Pick Selected
(Photo by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)
Cadillac Williams was drafted by the Bucs with the No. 5 pick in the 2005 NFL draft.
Player selected before him: WR Braylon Edwards, Cleveland Browns
Player selected after him: CB Adam “Pac-Man” Jones, Tennessee Titans
NFL Stats
(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Cadillac Williams played seven seasons in the NFL, six for the Bucs and one for the Rams.
Year
Team
G
Att
Yds
YPC
TD
Fum
2005
TB
14
290
1178
4.1
6
3
2006
TB
14
225
798
3.5
1
2
2007
TB
4
54
208
3.9
3
1
2008
TB
6
63
233
3,7
4
0
2009
TB
16
211
823
3.9
4
0
2010
TB
16
125
437
3.5
2
1
2011
STL
11
87
361
4.1
1
0
Total
81
1055
4038
3.8
21
9
Pick Analysis
(Photo by Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary)
Much like we discussed with Doug Martin earlier in the series, Cadillac Williams is another cautionary tale about drafting a running back in the first round of the NFL draft.
Williams was electric at Auburn, but he also was already a workhorse there — he averaged almost 20 carries per game in his last two seasons with the Tigers, which already put some mileage on him. He had a stellar rookie campaign as a thousand-yard rusher, but it all went downhill from there after he suffered multiple injuries in his 2007 and 2008 campaigns.
He had a decent season in 2009 after returning and playing a full 16 games, but in 2010 the Bucs had another star running back — LeGarrette Blount, who the Bucs claimed off of waivers from the Titans in 2010. Williams was phased out until he was eventually released, where he finished his career with the Rams as a rotational back.
Long story short is that running backs have a tremendously short shelf life, and picking one in the first round is rarely going to work out.